New maps show effects of climate change on Canadian communities
This map from the Climate Atlas of Canada shows Winnipeg's average yearly maximum temperature increasing from 34.3 C to 39.3 C by later this century if global carbon emissions continue at their current level. (Climate Atlas of Canada)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 22, 2018 2:29PM EDT
WINNIPEG -- New online maps let viewers zero in on how climate change will affect the part of Canada's boreal forest where they live.
The maps are part of an ongoing effort at the University of Winnipeg to help Canadians understand how global warming will change their part of the country.
Climatologist Danny Blair says there's little doubt that climate change is already affecting the vast ribbon of green that stretches across the northern reaches of most provinces.
He says scientists are confident that warmer temperatures have already led to larger and more damaging fires, as well as insect infestations.
He says data suggests Canada's forests are already being squeezed between too much heat in the south and poor soil in the north.
