

CTVNews.ca Staff





Several women in B.C. claim they were repeatedly harassed by a Vancouver Island University student who is already at the centre of a human rights complaint relating to his unusual sexual fetishes.

The women contacted CTV News to say they were harassed by Michael Sutherland and claim he wanted to pretend he was a baby and engage with them in mother-baby role-playing.

All the women, who spoke with CTV News on condition of anonymity, are massage therapists who ran home businesses.

One woman claims that Sutherland’s behaviour during a massage became more and more bizarre.

“As soon as he asked if I had friends that he could nurse from, that crossed the line for me,” she said.

Another claims Sutherland, who often sucks on a soother, brought stuffed animals to the massages and asked her to read him bedtime stories. She says he repeatedly tried to contact her for further massages using baby language in his requests, talking about his need for nurturing.

"He wouldn't take ‘no’ for an answer. He kept writing me email after email," she said, adding she feared for her safety.

Another woman claims Sutherland sent her a string of emails requesting a massage. When she refused to treat him, she says he made an appointment with her using an alias and then came to her house.

"I felt quite sick to my stomach that this man was trying to trick me into seeing him using a fake name and fake email address," she said, adding she agreed to give him a massage that day because she was worried about what would happen if she said no.

None of the allegations against Sutherland have been proven in a court of law.

Mounties confirmed to CTV News they're aware of multiple complaints made against Sutherland in the last six years. They say investigations have been launched, but no criminal charges have been laid.

Sutherland declined an interview with CTV News but in an email, he denied the allegations against him.

"They are simply allegations due to ignorance related to my disability, as people fear what they don't understand," he wrote.

"I'm special needs and any sexual harassment claims against me from any women are false, being that I am asexual too, so I have no interest in sex."

Sutherland is already the subject of a human rights complaint against Vancouver Island University that claims the university failed to protect students and employees from Sutherland after he allegedly harassed several women at the school.

In that complaint, Katrin Roth, a former director of human rights at VIU, submitted documents from Sutherland's physician, who completed a VIU permanent disability form on his behalf in June, 2013.

That document says Sutherland has “paraphilia infantilism,” a disorder recognized by psychiatrists in which those with the disorder become sexually aroused by such activities as wearing diapers, breastfeeding, and engaging in parent-baby role play.

VIU declined an interview with CTV News, but said in November that it followed all policies and procedures regarding the action it took regarding Sutherland’s behaviour.

"VIU is confident that we took appropriate steps, and any complaint that comes forward, we will defend VIU's position in any court of law," said the university’s CFO, Shelley Legin.

With a report from CTV Vancouver Island Jessica Lepp