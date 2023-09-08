New footage from police body cams, drones shows how officers were overwhelmed during 'Freedom Convoy' protests in Ottawa
As the criminal trial of 'Freedom Convoy' leaders Tamara Lich and Chris Barber continues, the Crown has released never-before-seen video evidence showing what the occupation of the nation's capital was like from the police perspective.
The video evidence, prepared by Crown witness and Ottawa Police Cst. Craig Barlow, features a mixture of footage from police body cams and surveillance drones. It shows just how overwhelmed officers were as they tried to control protesters who had entrenched in the capital.
The footage also shows overhead footage of the logistics centre on Conventry Road, which is about five kilometres east of Parliament Hill. The lot between a hotel and baseball stadium was used as a staging centre to supply fuel and food for the protesters.
This is the biggest file of the more than 100 exhibits entered as evidence in the trial. Of these, 50 are videos, including social media clips from Tik Tok and Facebook. Some of the videos were posted by Lich and Barber.
The footage shows the scope of the protest which saw big rigs clogging up the capital’s roads for kilometres and spilling over into residential neighbourhoods. It also shows just how overwhelmed officers were. In the video, protesters surround police, screaming, chanting and screaming at officers.
Ottawa Police Inspector Russell Lucas testified that officers were often “swarmed.”
The Crown alleges that Lich and Barber conspired together to encourage thousands of followers to come to Ottawa to participate in an occupation that gridlocked the city.
Central to the case are three words: “Hold the line.” The Crown says the infamous phrase isn’t a rallying cry, but a call to break laws.
“The Charter does not give any person the legal right to unlawfully trample the rights of others. Not only did protesters hold the lines for weeks as directed by Mr. Barber and Ms. Lich – they crossed the line,” said assistant Crown attorney Tim Radcliffe in his opening statement.
The defence maintains that the two convoy leaders planned a “peaceful protest.”
Lich and Barber were arrested on February 17, 2022, three days after the Emergencies Act was invoked. The act provided authorities with broad power to curtail civil rights to maintain public order. The day after the arrests of the convoy leaders, police began a massive operation to dismantle the protest.
More than 2,000 police officers from the RCMP, OPP and 13 municipal police services deployed officers to dismantle the demonstration. The policing bill for the three week protest cost $55 million. Ottawa Police laid more than 500 charges during the “Freedom Convoy.”
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Disrespectful and destructive' vandalism on Canadian National Historic Site
Vandals have once again defaced a historic Indigenous site of pictographs in Ontario's Bon Echo Provincial Park.
RECAP | Poilievre delivers rally-style Conservative convention speech
Pierre Poilievre delivered a rally-style speech at the Conservative convention aimed at pushing his 'common sense' message beyond the base, to the broader public. CTV News covered the address live, recap our minute-by-minute updates.
Is hurricane Lee headed for Canada? The 'spaghetti models' can be misleading: expert
For residents of Canada's East Coast, some of the latest images showing the potential path northward for a rapidly intensifying hurricane Lee are disturbing.
New footage from police body cams, drones shows how officers were overwhelmed during 'Freedom Convoy' protests in Ottawa
As the criminal trial of 'Freedom Convoy' leaders Tamara Lich and Chris Barber continues, the Crown has released never-before-seen video evidence showing what the occupation of the nation's capital was like from the police perspective.
B.C. health minister warns high emergency room demand may be 'new normal'
British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix says the province is experiencing unusually high demand for emergency medical services - even before the cold-and-flu season begins - and the situation may be a "new normal."
Christian group says it influenced Saskatchewan government over pronoun rules
The founder of a group described as a national Christian organization says it's been successful in influencing the Saskatchewan Party government to adopt pronoun and sexual education policies that affect children at school.
WATCH | Ex-military general says Canada being destroyed by 'woke movement'
Retired lieutenant general Michel Maisonneuve and his wife, Barbara, took the stage on Thursday at the Conservative Party convention, with the couple deriding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's so-called 'woke agenda.'
'One Chip Challenge' product pulled from Canadian shelves after U.S. teen's death
The manufacturer of the One Chip Challenge is pulling the product from Canadian and U.S. shelves after a teen's death in Massachusetts.
Children's snorkel mask recalled by Health Canada
Health Canada has recalled certain children’s snorkel masks due to a suffocation hazard.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels.
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention.
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared more than 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
Largest art heist in Canadian history still a mystery after 50 years
CTV W5 investigates Canada’s largest art heist, 50 years after thieves snatched masterpieces from the walls of Montreal’s Museum of Fine Arts.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. CTV W5 investigates what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
Toronto
-
Nearly 500 educational assistants fired from Peel District School Board: union
OPSEU Local 2100, the union representing educational assistants within the Peel District School Board, has reported the termination of nearly 500 EAs days before the start of the new school year.
-
'Brilliant, amazing': Ontario mom remembers son authorities say died from Kenneth Law's products as death toll reaches 120
An Ontario mom is remembering her son who died by suicide using products police believe he ordered online from alleged suicide salesman Kenneth Law, as the number of deaths Law may be linked to climbed to at least 120.
-
Ontario man accused of kidnapping woman, sexually assaulting her twice
A 22-year-old man has been charged after a woman was kidnapped from Toronto and sexually assaulted earlier this week.
Ottawa
-
9-year-old lost after school bus drops her off in the wrong Ottawa neighbourhood
The first day of school can be hectic for most kids and parents, but one Ottawa family had a scare when the school bus dropped off their nine-year-old daughter in the wrong neighbourhood.
-
OC Transpo to run 'limited number of double-car trains' on O-Train during peak periods
Starting Monday, a "limited number of double car trains" will run during weekday peak periods, according to a note on the OC Transpo website.
-
New footage from police body cams, drones shows how officers were overwhelmed during 'Freedom Convoy' protests in Ottawa
As the criminal trial of 'Freedom Convoy' leaders Tamara Lich and Chris Barber continues, the Crown has released never-before-seen video evidence showing what the occupation of the nation's capital was like from the police perspective.
Barrie
-
Man charged with being impaired after multi-vehicle crash in Barrie sends 5 to hospital
A driver accused of being impaired and leaving the scene of a multi-vehicle collision in Barrie is facing charges.
-
Residents left to rebuild after historic apartment building collapses in Penetanguishene
Crews are preparing to demolish the remainder of a historic apartment building in Penetanguishene after it collapsed while the tenants who called it home try to pick up the pieces.
-
Investigation ongoing 2 years after Simcoe County man found dead with hands and feet bound
It has been two years since the body of Gordon Banks was found outside a large rural property, and the Nottawasaga OPP is seeking the public's assistance to identify a suspect as the investigation continues.
Kitchener
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | UW stabbing suspect facing new terrorism charge
The man accused of a triple stabbing at the University of Waterloo is now facing a federal terrorism charge.
-
Ager Hasan’s sentencing decision delayed, victim advocate groups applaud parole recommendation
The sentencing hearing for Ager Hasan wrapped up on Friday, but it will still be a few weeks before we know when he’ll be eligible for parole.
-
Protests planned for Ford Fest in Kitchener
At least two groups have said they will be peacefully protesting Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s Ford Fest barbecue at Bingemans in Kitchener.
London
-
Two found dead inside London apartment unit, police investigating
Friends of one of the deceased took to social media indicating this incident could have been a murder-suicide, however, police have not confirmed that detail.
-
Nathaniel Veltman trial may be shortened
CTV News has learned that the trial, which was scheduled to last 12 to 14 weeks, may only take half the allotted time.
-
Kindergarten class reunites after 75 years
It’s a day to reminisce for 25 former students of Hanover Public School who met for the first time 75 years ago, this week.
Windsor
-
Nathaniel Veltman trial may be shortened
CTV News has learned that the trial, which was scheduled to last 12 to 14 weeks, may only take half the allotted time.
-
Windsor police seek 'suspicious' man allegedly making sexual comments to minors
Windsor police are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect who allegedly made inappropriate sexual comments to minors at a park along Riverside Drive.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Pair of suspects spotted stealing cash on surveillance video: WPS
Windsor police say two people were caught on surveillance opening a register and stealing $1,200 from a retail store.
Montreal
-
Man facing arson charges in northern Quebec wildfires to remain in custody
A Quebec man facing arson charges for allegedly setting forest fires during the province's unprecedented wildfire season will remain detained ahead of a bail hearing on Monday.
-
Quebec to appeal court ruling on Bill 40 that declared overhaul of school board system was unconstitutional
The Quebec government will appeal a recent court ruling that declared parts of a law that overhauled the province's school board system were unconstitutional.
-
The REM vs. the car: Which is faster? Here are the results of a test run
Commuters have a new option to get between downtown Montreal and the South Shore. Montreal’s new light-rail network, the REM, is up and running.
Atlantic
-
Is hurricane Lee headed for Canada? The 'spaghetti models' can be misleading: expert
For residents of Canada's East Coast, some of the latest images showing the potential path northward for a rapidly intensifying hurricane Lee are disturbing.
-
Lack of jobs forces CBU student to travel more than three hours for classes
Mahavir Jadeja is an international student at Cape Breton University, who travels 300 kilometers almost every day to attend classes in Sydney, N.S.
-
Coyote attacks cyclist along Cape Breton's Cabot Trail, says Parks Canada
Parks Canada says a coyote attacked a cyclist who was travelling Cape Breton's Cabot Trail earlier this week.
Winnipeg
-
Pathologist testifies in trial of Manitoba jail guard, explains cause of inmate's death
New details have come to light as to what actually caused the death of an Indigenous inmate following an hours-long standoff inside a Manitoba jail more than two years ago.
-
Explosive devices deliberately placed and detonated on Winnipeg property: police
A Winnipeg man has been arrested after police allege explosive devices were deliberately discarded and detonated on a property in the city’s Westwood neighbourhood.
-
Curtain closes on Celebrations Dinner Theatre
A dinner theatre in the midst of strike action is closing its doors permanently.
Calgary
-
142 E. coli cases connected to Calgary-area daycares confirmed; 26 sick kids in hospital
The number of confirmed E. coli cases connected to 11 Calgary-area daycares continues to spike, reaching 142 as of Friday afternoon.
-
Jupiter Theatre teams up with Calgary circus artists on The Time Machinist
It appears to be circus season in Calgary.
-
Pet-friendly rental shortage leading to shelter overcrowding
The Community Animal Services shelter has 88 per cent of its kennels filled, but over the last couple years it hasn’t been uncommon to be over capacity.
Edmonton
-
Possible asbestos exposure at Edmonton school: What you need to know
Edmonton Public School superintendent Darrel Robertson apologized at a news conference on Friday after the board informed parents earlier this week that students may have been exposed to asbestos during construction work at a southside school earlier this year.
-
Man charged with 'dangerous operation' of boat through Whitemud Creek
A man has been charged for driving a powerboat through Edmonton's Whitemud Creek, nearly hitting other water users, earlier in the summer.
-
3 females groped in Whyte Avenue area, police searching for culprit
Police are investigating three sexual assaults that happened in the Whyte Avenue area on Sept. 1 and 2.
Vancouver
-
Drought in B.C. has salmon running 'a marathon in a sauna,' foundation warns
British Columbia's prolonged drought risks damaging the salmon population for generations and has led to a series of emergency, rapidly deployed projects in an effort to intervene.
-
Pride crosswalks in Richmond defaced 9 times in 1 month, suspects sought: RCMP
Mounties are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects as they investigate several incidents in which Pride crosswalks were vandalized in Richmond last month.
-
Rave, then nap: Vancouver theatre invites families to early morning dance party
A new rave series is kicking off in Vancouver this weekend, offering families the opportunity to cut loose and make community connections before nap time.
Politics
-
RECAP
RECAP | Poilievre delivers rally-style Conservative convention speech
Pierre Poilievre delivered a rally-style speech at the Conservative convention aimed at pushing his 'common sense' message beyond the base, to the broader public. CTV News covered the address live, recap our minute-by-minute updates.
-
Poilievre secures endorsement from progressive MacKay, as opponents tell Canadians not to be fooled
As devoted delegates gather behind closed doors to deliberate over social conservative and anti-carbon tax policies, the Conservative party sought to project a more moderate public image on Friday, seeing long-time progressive Peter MacKay endorse Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.
-
'I won't say any more:' Trudeau mum on paused trade talks with India
Ottawa is refusing to say why trade talks with India were paused shortly before the G20 summit in New Delhi.
Health
-
'One Chip Challenge' product pulled from Canadian shelves after U.S. teen's death
The manufacturer of the One Chip Challenge is pulling the product from Canadian and U.S. shelves after a teen's death in Massachusetts.
-
Children's snorkel mask recalled by Health Canada
Health Canada has recalled certain children’s snorkel masks due to a suffocation hazard.
-
U.S. grocery chain Kroger agrees to pay up to US$1.4 billion to settle opioid lawsuits
One of the largest grocery chains in the United States is the latest company to agree to settle lawsuits over the U.S. opioid crisis.
Sci-Tech
-
The U.K. is rejoining the European Union's science research program as post-Brexit relations thaw
Britain is rejoining the European Union's $100 billion science-sharing program Horizon Europe, the two sides announced Thursday, more than two years after the country's membership became a casualty of Brexit.
-
Archeologists discover 'most important' Paleolithic cave art site in eastern Iberia
A team of archeologists have recently discovered what they call “the most important Paleolithic sanctuary” ever found on the Eastern Iberian Coast.
-
SpaceX can't launch its giant rocket again until fixes are made, FAA says
SpaceX must take a series of steps before it can launch its mega rocket again after its debut ended in an explosion, federal regulators said Friday.
Entertainment
-
Music Review: Olivia Rodrigo rages against the machine and bad men with humour on 'GUTS'
On Friday, Olivia Rodrigo -- the Grammy winner best known for her 2021 smash single "drivers license" -- released her highly anticipated sophomore album, "GUTS."
-
One person shot and hurt at Lil Baby concert in Memphis. Police think it was premeditated, targeted
One person was shot and wounded at a Memphis concert headlined by rapper Lil Baby in what was believed to be a premeditated, targeted shooting, police said.
-
Movie reviews: Flashy finish in 'The Nun II,' but is the franchise becoming a bad habit?
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'The Nun II,' 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' and 'American: An Odyssey to 1947.'
Business
-
Stock market today: Wall Street closes its worst week in the last 3 with a quiet finish
Stocks edged higher on Friday, but not by enough to keep Wall Street from closing out its first losing week in the last three.
-
UN secretary-general has urged the Group of 20 leaders to send a strong message on climate change
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday urged the Group of 20 top economic powers, which are responsible for more than 80 per cent of the emissions that cause global warming, to use their weekend summit to send a strong message on climate change.
-
Chevron Australia workers begin strike, threatening global LNG supply
Workers at Chevron’s liquified natural gas facilities in Australia have begun to walk off the job in a dispute that threatens as much as 7% of global supplies and could add to rising pressure on energy prices.
Lifestyle
-
'Disrespectful and destructive' vandalism on Canadian National Historic Site
Vandals have once again defaced a historic Indigenous site of pictographs in Ontario's Bon Echo Provincial Park.
-
Police rush to reports of 'ritual mass murder,' but it was just a yoga class
Soon after the class was over, a 'mass of police sirens' shattered the peace as officers raced toward the venue where the class was being held. They were responding to a call from a member of the public, worried there had been a mass killing at the studio in the small English coastal resort of Chapel St. Leonards.
-
Victoria's Secret overhauls its racy fashion catwalk in the company's latest move to be inclusive
For more than 20 years, Victoria's Secret had bolstered its image built on a man's vision of sexiness with one big annual event: its fashion catwalk extravaganza, with supermodels like Naomi Campbell sashaying down the runway in Swarovski-crystal-covered wings, thongs and million-dollar fantasy bras.
Sports
-
Canadian middleweight Marc-Andre Barriault looks for third straight UFC win
Canadian middleweight Marc-Andre (Power Bar) Barriault will look to extend his UFC win streak to three when he takes on Brazil's Michel (Demolidor) Pereira on a UFC Fight Night card next month in Las Vegas.
-
Hockey Canada summit puts elite men's hockey under the microscope
The closed door of the locker room and violence presented as toughness were among the themes kicking off Hockey Canada's Beyond The Boards Summit.
-
Canada falls to Serbia 95-86 in basketball World Cup semifinal
Even with its best player sitting out this summer, Serbia is going to play for gold at the Basketball World Cup. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 23 points and Serbia defeated Canada 95-86 in the World Cup semifinals on Friday.
Autos
-
Limited action in Canada as U.S. fights company to recall 52 million airbag inflators
As U.S. officials take further steps to recall at least 25 million vehicles over airbag inflators that can explode and shoot shrapnel into drivers, their Canadian counterparts lack the authority to demand a similarly sweeping recall.
-
Union to strike any Detroit automaker that hasn't reached deal as contracts end next week: UAW chief
The head of the United Auto Workers warned Wednesday that the union plans to go on strike against any Detroit automaker that hasn't reached a new agreement by the time contracts expire next week.
-
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.