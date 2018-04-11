

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER -- RCMP in Metro Vancouver say a driver allegedly travelling at 101 kilometres per hour above the posted speed limit was relieved of his vehicle for seven days and slapped with a host of driving infractions, costing hundreds in fines.

An RCMP officer conducting speed enforcement on Highway 1 in North Vancouver pulled over the driver earlier this month.

Mounties say in a news release that the officer spotted the vehicle passing other cars "as though they were stopped" and flagged it down.

Police say not only was the car travelling 181 kilometres per hour in an 80 km/h zone, but the novice driver also had two passengers with him, violating a condition of the licence.

The vehicle was impounded for a week and police say it was owned by a company that has been the subject of previous driving complaints.

Collisions due to speeding are a leading cause of injury and death on B.C. highways and police urge drivers to slow down but also warn that officers won't hesitate to enforce traffic laws in order to keep roadways safe.