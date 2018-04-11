

The Canadian Press





EVERETT, Wash. - Police in Washington state are expected to release new details today in the case of a young couple from British Columbia who were murdered more than 30 years ago.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says it has new suspect information in the deaths of 18-year-old Tanya Van Cuylenborg and 20-year-old Jay Cook, whose bodies were found outside of Seattle in 1987.

Investigators say the information comes from a groundbreaking method of analyzing forensic evidence called Snapshot DNA phenotyping.

Ellen Greytak, the director of bioinformatics at Parabon NanoLabs, says the method looks at DNA code to predict a person's appearance -- including their eye, skin and hair colour, facial features and ancestry.

She says the technology can't predict some traits, like age and body weight, but it provides investigators with information that can help them narrow down a suspect list.

Greytak says the company has used DNA phenotyping in more than 150 cases around the world since the method became commercially available in 2014.