New details emerge into when Canada knew about Chinese spy balloon
The Canadian government's transportation department learned about the suspected Chinese spy balloon two days before it became headline news.
"On January 31, 2023, Transport Canada was made aware of the possible presence of a High Altitude Balloon over Western Canada," a Transport Canada spokesperson told CTVNews.ca.
The same day, an Air Canada flight from Vancouver to Winnipeg reportedly encountered "a large balloon about 4,000 feet (1,200 metres) above them with something hanging from it" while flying over southeastern B.C. The balloon crossed into neighbouring Idaho the same day.
"Transport Canada directed NAV CANADA, the private, not-for-profit corporation responsible for civil air navigation services in Canada, to issue a notice to airmen (NOTAM) that identified the hazard, the affected airspace, and advised aircraft to exercise caution," the Transport Canada spokesperson explained in a March 2 email. "NOTAM records are maintained by NAV CANADA who is responsible for the collection, evaluation and dissemination of NOTAMs"
CTVNews.ca reached out to Nav Canada for a copy of the so-called NOTAM, but did not receive a reply.
The balloon made international headlines two days later on Feb. 2 as it flew over Montana, home to one of three U.S. nuclear missile silo sites, after U.S. and Canadian defence officials acknowledged its existence.
According to a report in Transport Canada's online aviation incident database, defence personnel at Norad were notified following the Jan. 31 Air Canada sighting. Transport Canada routinely cautions that such "reports contain preliminary, unconfirmed data which can be subject to change."
Sixty metres tall, manoeuvrable and with a payload the size of a jet airliner, the suspected Chinese spy balloon traversed North America before a U.S. fighter jet shot it down over the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 4.
China has denied that the balloon was collecting intelligence.
Transport Canada's March 2 statement came in response to questions posed on Feb. 10 for an article about the Air Canada flight.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering his wife and son
The jury in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh has found him guilty of murdering his wife and son, the grisliest and most severe of the allegations faced by the disgraced former South Carolina attorney.
Lawyers representing 'Freedom Convoy' organizers sued over negligence claim
The former treasurer of the 'Freedom Convoy' protesters' fundraising arm claims in court convoy lawyers didn't warn him of the legal risks.
Opposition MPs vote for public inquiry into foreign election interference
Opposition MPs passed a motion Thursday calling for the federal government to launch a national public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference, after hearing hours of testimony from top intelligence officials who sought to assure that the integrity of Canada's last two elections was upheld despite meddling attempts by China.
New details emerge into when Canada knew about Chinese spy balloon
The Canadian government's transportation department learned about the suspected Chinese spy balloon two days before it became headline news.
New study casts doubt on effectiveness of COVID-19 border closures
A new study comparing data from 166 countries that closed their borders during the first 22 weeks of the pandemic says most targeted closures – aimed at travellers from COVID-19 hotspots – did little to curb the crisis. Total closures helped, but at a cost.
Nordstrom closing all of its Canadian stores, cutting 2,500 jobs
Nordstrom Inc. is closing all of its Canadian stores and cutting 2,500 jobs as it winds down operations in the country.
How a 'supremacist' political ideology from India is said to be gaining influence in Canada
A new report purports to shine a light on how Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a Hindu nationalist movement, has become entrenched in influential circles in the Indian diaspora in Canada and how politicians at all levels have been drawn into its sphere.
Quebec health minister says emergency room death of 86-year-old woman 'disturbing'
The family of an 86-year-old woman who died in an emergency room last week near Quebec City says it's not normal that she was allegedly left to die in a hallway without food or water.
Gunmen threaten Lionel Messi, shoot up family-owned supermarket
Gunmen threatened Argentine soccer superstar Lionel Messi in a written message left Thursday when they opened fire at a supermarket owned by his in-laws in Argentina, police said.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Podcaster Ryan McMahon determined to uncover truth behind multiple teen deaths in Thunder Bay
Anishinaabe podcaster Ryan McMahon sought to uncover the truth behind the deaths of several Indigenous people in Thunder Bay, Ont. in a new Crave Original documentary.
W5 Investigates | What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
W5 | 'The Amazing Race Canada' winner on bringing hope to others, 9 years after devastating diagnosis
In 2013, Catherine Wreford Ledlow was told she had two to six years to live. She speaks to CTV W5 about winning 'The Amazing Race Canada,' nine years after her brain cancer diagnosis.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
I met the World's Tallest Teenager. His basketball career is just taking off
W5 Producer Shelley Ayres explains how she was in awe to meet what the Guinness Book of World Record's has named the World's Tallest Teenager, a 17-year-old from Quebec who plays for Team Canada.
W5 Investigates | Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
W5 Investigates | Lebanese-Canadian family of 3-year-old killed in Beirut blast still searching for accountability, answers
More than two years after downtown Beirut was levelled by an explosion, a Lebanese-Canadian family of a 3-year-old girl killed in the blast is still searching for answers.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels.
Toronto
-
Warnings issued as 'hazardous' Ontario storm threatens to dump 25 cm of snow
Another blast of winter weather will dump up to 25 centimetres of snow in southern Ontario and disrupt weekend travel plans.
-
Ontario woman must pay back more than $3,000 stolen from her account, RBC says
Jessica Lyons of Whitby, Ont. said it was in October of 2022 when she last used her bank debit card at a gas station.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Nordstrom closing stores in Toronto, winds down Canadian operations
Nordstrom has announced it is closing its Canadian stores, including its flagship Toronto location, cutting 2,500 jobs in the process.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Nordstrom closing stores in Ottawa as it winds down Canadian operations
The Nordstrom store in the Rideau Centre and the Nordstrom Rack at Ottawa Train Yards will close by the end of June, as the retail store shuts down operations in Canada.
-
'It’s heartbreaking': Ottawa woman says she lost $100,000 in an online investment cyber crime
Deborah Klein of Ottawa says she lost $100,000 after she thought she purchased a safe and guaranteed investment option online. It turned out, the GIC was a scam.
-
Man charged with criminal negligence, arson in Ottawa explosion
A 35-year-old Ottawa man is facing a dozen charges in relation to an explosion in Orléans that injured 12 people last month.
Barrie
-
128-bed expansion coming for Barrie, Ont. long-term-care facility
A long-term care facility in Barrie, Ont. is embarking on the first phase of its 20-year expansion plan.
-
STORM ALERT
STORM ALERT | Mother Nature to unleash up to 20cm of snow across the region
Environment Canada issued a winter storm watch for parts of Simcoe and Dufferin counties, with the system forecast to move in on Friday night and last into Saturday morning.
-
New 14-unit supportive housing facility to open in Barrie amidst housing crisis
A new supportive housing facility in Barrie will open soon to provide affordable and safe housing to vulnerable individuals.
Kitchener
-
'I was pretty shaken up': Police respond to weapons call at Brantford high school
Brantford Police say a suspect has been taken into custody after a Brantford high school was placed on hold and secure.
-
CTV reporter struck by car remains in hospital
A CTV Kitchener reporter who was struck and seriously injured while covering a crash near Guelph, Ont. yesterday remains in hospital.
-
Environment Canada warns of ‘hazardous’ winter storm heading for southwestern Ontario
Waterloo region residents might want to prepare to dig themselves out for the second time this week as a late winter snowstorm is expected to bring “heavy snow and strong winds” on Friday.
London
-
Suspects wanted in relation to shooting investigation
One person has been charged and police are still looking for two others in relation to a reported shooting investigation in London.
-
Winter storm watch in effect for London and area
A winter storm watch is now in effect for London-Middlesex, Sarnia-Lambton, Oxford and Huron-Perth, while a winter storm warning has been issued for Huron-Perth and Oxford counties.
-
82 year old firefighter retires after 52 years on the job
Bob Merner has spent most of his adult life as a volunteer firefighter in his hometown of Zurich, but “all good things must come to an end” said Merner. 'I turn 83 in August, so figured it was time to get out of it,' chuckled the father and grandfather.
Windsor
-
'Which time under oath did you lie?': Murder trial witness confesses to lying during testimony
A key witness in a Windsor murder trial was on the stand for the second week in a row Thursday, where the defence pressed for answers about ‘inconsistencies’ between his preliminary hearing and trial testimonies.
-
Two men arrested after Windsor grandma helps thwart grandparent scam
The Windsor Police Service’s Financial Crimes Unit has arrested two suspects in connection to two grandparent scams in Windsor and Amherstburg, thanks to some quick-thinking by a local grandma.
-
Surge in Windsor-Essex residents without family doctor reinforces calls for health teams
The number of individuals without a family physician in Windsor-Essex has increased by 22 per cent, according to recent data from Inspire Primary Health Care. The healthcare gap has residents like Julia Paddon calling for greater investments in team-based care.
Montreal
-
RCMP alleges 'major' cache of firearms, neo-Nazi material found in home west of Montreal; charges laid
Two brothers are facing several firearms charges after a 'very significant' stash of guns and ammunition was allegedly found in a home west of Montreal, according the RCMP. Officers also allegedly found neo-Nazi material inside the residence.
-
Quebec health minister says emergency room death of 86-year-old woman 'disturbing'
The family of an 86-year-old woman who died in an emergency room last week near Quebec City says it's not normal that she was allegedly left to die in a hallway without food or water.
-
Montreal man found guilty of promoting hatred against Jews files application for appeal
Gabriel Sohier Chaput, a Quebec man found guilty of wilfully promoting hatred against Jews, is seeking leave to appeal his conviction.
Atlantic
-
Delays, cancellations pile up as snow begins to fall in the Maritimes
Delays and cancellations are piling up in the Maritimes ahead of the latest round of wintry weather.
-
Court reduces sentence for Moncton Mountie killer Justin Bourque
New Brunswick's highest court says it had no choice but to reduce the sentence of Justin Bourque, the man who used a semi-automatic rifle to murder three Mounties in Moncton in 2014.
-
'I'm angry': Disbelief and heartbreak after Justin Bourque's sentence is reduced
Following the Court of Appeal’s decision Thursday morning to reduce Justin Bourque's sentence, those directly impacted by the 2014 murders are feeling discouraged.
Winnipeg
-
More details shared about patient death at Winnipeg hospital
Administration at the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg said a patient that died in the emergency department this week was brought there by ambulance, and the department was dealing with a large number of patients at the time
-
Two teens dead after being found outside on northern Manitoba First Nation
Two 14-year-old girls are dead after being found outside of a home on a northern Manitoba First Nation on Wednesday.
-
'It's scary': Manitoba experiencing testosterone shortage
Pharmacies are struggling to fulfill testosterone prescriptions, a concern for Manitobans who depend on it.
Calgary
-
Charges laid in murder of Calgary woman Judy Maerz – against a previously convicted killer
Calgary police have laid charges in connection with last month's murder of Judy Maerz, against a man previously convicted of a 2009 homicide.
-
TV, film industry hopeful tax-credit boost will 'Keep Alberta Rolling!'
Making movies and television shows in Alberta might be even more appealing now, thanks to the latest provincial budget.
-
Virtual reality goggles used to help online students learn at Calgary's Rundle Studio
The old one-room school on the Prairies hosted a single teacher providing lessons for many children in various grades, all gathered under one roof...
Edmonton
-
Police on scene after incident at the funicular
Edmonton police are currently on scene at the funicular in the river valley.
-
Nordstrom closing all of its Canadian stores, cutting 2,500 jobs
Nordstrom Inc. is closing all of its Canadian stores and cutting 2,500 jobs as it winds down operations in the country.
-
1 taken into custody after standoff, fire at Inglewood apartment building
One person is in custody after a harassment complaint and a fire at an apartment building on 124 Street on Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
3 skiers killed, 4 injured in avalanche near Invermere, B.C.
An avalanche that struck southwest of Invermere, B.C., on Wednesday killed three skiers and injured four others, authorities have confirmed.
-
Evo Car Share increasing rates this month due to rising fuel costs
Those hoping to take an Evo for their morning commute will soon have to pay a little more as the company has announced a rate increase set to take effect on Friday.
-
Bus delays in Metro Vancouver returning to pre-pandemic levels, report says
A TransLink report presented to the Mayors' Council on Regional Transportation Thursday shows that Metro Vancouver bus delays are returning to pre-pandemic levels.
Politics
-
Opposition MPs vote for public inquiry into foreign election interference
Opposition MPs passed a motion Thursday calling for the federal government to launch a national public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference, after hearing hours of testimony from top intelligence officials who sought to assure that the integrity of Canada's last two elections was upheld despite meddling attempts by China.
-
'Not aware of any spike in foreign interference' official tells MPs, says intelligence not full picture
While officials are acutely aware of China’s efforts to interfere in Canadian elections, top federal officials say the outcomes of last two federal elections were not compromised by foreign actors, nor were there spikes in interference during those campaigns.
-
How a 'supremacist' political ideology from India is said to be gaining influence in Canada
A new report purports to shine a light on how Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a Hindu nationalist movement, has become entrenched in influential circles in the Indian diaspora in Canada and how politicians at all levels have been drawn into its sphere.
Health
-
Starting point suggested for less active seniors who want to reduce their risk of heart disease
A new study suggests adults over the age of 70 who walk an extra few hundred steps per day have a lower risk of heart disease, stroke or heart failure.
-
Artificial intelligence used to predict cancer patient survival 'more accurately': B.C. research
A team of researchers out of the University of British Columbia and BC Cancer has developed an artificial intelligence tool to better predict a cancer patient's survival rate by reading their doctor's notes.
-
U.S. CDC concludes cough syrups likely to blame for children's deaths in Gambia
Contaminated cough and paracetamol syrups imported into Gambia almost certainly caused the deaths of 66 children due to acute kidney injury, according to an investigation led by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Gambian scientists.
Sci-Tech
-
New image captures a supernova first observed in the year 185
A new telescope image has shed light on the ghostly remains of the first recorded supernova.
-
Instagram to test 'facial age estimation technology' in Canada
Instagram says it will start testing its age-verification tools in Canada, including 'facial age estimation technology,' which uses artificial intelligence to gauge a user's age and determine whether they could be younger or older than they say they are.
-
Best of MWC: Screens that roll, ChatGPT interactive glasses
The father of the cellphone was there. So was Huawei and a host of other Chinese tech companies. Tens of thousands of visitors also flocked to the MWC tech fair to be dazzled by the latest advances in AI, smartphones, robotics and much more.
Entertainment
-
Reality TV star sentenced for arranging nephew's shooting death for life insurance
The former star of St. Louis-based television reality show 'Welcome to Sweetie Pie's' was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for arranging the shooting death of his nephew to collect a life insurance payment.
-
Paris Fashion Week highlights Renaissance art, eco-tanning
From Renaissance art to couture and celebrity interruptions, Paris Fashion Week shows continued in vibrant form -- presenting the French capital's final trends for fall-winter 2023-2024.
-
Balmain show sparkles, Ukraine designer evokes life at home
Balmain's pearls and crystals dazzled Paris Fashion Week Wednesday in its stylish ode to the '80's.
Business
-
Nordstrom closing all of its Canadian stores, cutting 2,500 jobs
Nordstrom Inc. is closing all of its Canadian stores and cutting 2,500 jobs as it winds down operations in the country.
-
Indigo says hacking group with Russian ties responsible for breach, won't pay ransom
Indigo says its cybersecurity breach last month was done using a tool known as LockBit, developed by a hacking group of the same name that has ties to Russian organized crime.
-
U.K. is grappling with vegetable shortages. How did it happen?
People in the U.K. have had to ration salad staples like tomatoes and cucumbers for the past two weeks amid a shortage of fresh vegetables. Shelves of fresh produce in many stores have been bare, and most major supermarkets have imposed limits on how many salad bags or bell peppers customers are allowed to buy.
Lifestyle
-
Rinse not: An expert's guide to getting the best out of your dishwasher
A cleaning expert, who says there is a right and wrong way to load a dishwasher if you want the dishes to come out clean, shares some pro tips for getting the best results out of the common appliance.
-
Man sets world record with nearly 3,000 consecutive visits to Disneyland
A California man set a Guinness World Record for most consecutive visits to Disneyland after going to the park for nearly 3,000 days in a row.
-
Vancouver bus driver helps woman explain why she can’t make it to work in a snowstorm
One of the many people in Vancouver whose morning commute was snarled by a heavier-than-expected snowfall got some help from a friendly bus driver who offered to explain to her bosses why she wouldn’t be able to make it to work.
Sports
-
Gunmen threaten Lionel Messi, shoot up family-owned supermarket
Gunmen threatened Argentine soccer superstar Lionel Messi in a written message left Thursday when they opened fire at a supermarket owned by his in-laws in Argentina, police said.
-
Quick goes to Golden Knights; Bruins get Bertuzzi
Jonathan Quick is on the move again, back to the Pacific Division to solve the Vegas Golden Knights' latest goaltending quandary. Vegas acquired Quick from Columbus on Thursday, less than 36 hours after the Los Angeles Kings traded the two-time Stanley Cup-winning goaltender and 2014 playoff MVP to the Blue Jackets.
-
Bruins lock up Pastrnak with 8-year, US$90M deal
The Boston Bruins signed star forward David Pastrnak to an eight-year contract extension on Thursday that will pay US$90 million — the sixth-richest deal in NHL history.
Autos
-
Russell expects Hamilton to make big comeback for Mercedes
George Russell downplays the fact he beat Formula One great Lewis Hamilton in their first season at Mercedes and fully expects him to come charging back.
-
Logan who? Sargeant 1st American on F1 grid since 2015
Logan Sargeant, who moved to Europe as a teenager to pursue his dream, has beaten all the odds and will debut for Williams in this weekend's season-opening F1 race in Bahrain. He will be the first American on the grid since Alexander Rossi in 2015.
-
Tesla says it will cut costs of next generation cars in half
Tesla says it will cut the cost of its next generation of vehicles in half, largely by using innovative manufacturing techniques and smaller factories.