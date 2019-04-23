

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Royal Canadian Mint is unveiling a new commemorative loonie meant to mark what it calls a key milestone for lesbian, gay, transgender, queer and two-spirited people in the country.

The agency says the new one-dollar coin pays tribute to Parliament's passing of legislation that "initiated the decriminalization of homosexuality in Canada."

It says the coin, presented in Toronto today, celebrates "50 years of progress for LGBTQ2 Canadians."

But historians and advocates are raising concerns about the message behind the new loonie, saying it mistakenly suggests equality has been achieved and largely as a result of the federal government's actions.

A group of activists and academics is holding a news conference near the mint's event today to challenge myths surrounding the 1969 Criminal Code reform.

York University historian Tom Hooper, who is part of the group, says LGTBTQ people faced continued criminalization over the decades that followed the legal changes.

He said discrimination against LGBTQ people persists today, noting as examples that trans and queer people of colour still face issues with policing and people with HIV remain subject to criminalization.

The mint "could have consulted people who have knowledge of this history but they didn't," Hooper said, adding he hopes the agency will do so in the future.

He acknowledged no campaign can compete with roughly three million coins but said the project is at least fuelling a public conversation about LGBTQ history.

"As a historian, I'm hoping to inform as many people as I can about our history. So in some ways the coin is opening up that opportunity," he said.

The mint has said it is largely informed by the Department of Canadian Heritage and its "anniversaries of significance" when it comes to selecting commemorative themes for coins.