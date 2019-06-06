

The Canadian Press





GRANBY, Que. -- New charges have been laid against the father of a seven-year-old Granby girl who died in late April after being found badly injured in the family home east of Montreal.

The 30-year-old man is now accused of failing to provide the necessities of life as well as child abandonment in charges filed today by the Crown.

He was already charged with unlawful confinement, as was the young victim's stepmother, who faces an additional count of aggravated assault.

Both were expected in a Granby, Que., courtroom today for their respective bail hearings.

The case has been delayed because the accused had not yet arrived at the courthouse, but the judge was told the woman's hearing will be postponed.

The seven-year-old girl died in hospital shortly after the couple first appeared in court on April 30, one day after she was found in critical condition.

The young victim had been followed by youth protection services from birth and her death sparked outrage across the province and raised questions about the effectiveness of the system to assist at-risk children.

The Quebec government launched a wide-ranging independent commission last week to look into youth protection in the province.

Several other investigations have been ordered into the handling of her case, including a coroner's inquest, an internal probe by the regional health authority that oversees youth protection in the Eastern Townships region, an investigation by the Quebec Human Rights and Youth Commission as well as a police probe.