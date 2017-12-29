

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Census numbers from 2016 reveal Montreal is by far the country's most trilingual city.

The data were specially ordered by Montreal International, a business association, and provided today to The Canadian Press.

The Statistics Canada figures indicate more than 21 per cent of Montrealers can speak at least three languages, compared with 11 per cent of Torontonians and 10 per cent of people in Vancouver.

Jack Jedwab, head of the Association for Canadian Studies, helped obtain the data and says Montreal has many trilingual people due to immigrants and Quebec's language law.

Jedwab says Quebec favours francophone immigrants but many of them also know how to speak English.

The data reveal 42 per cent of immigrants who arrived in Montreal between 2011 and 2016 were bilingual and more than one-third of all immigrants were trilingual.