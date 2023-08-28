New Canadian passports 'curling' up in hot, humid weather
Stephane Lapensee and his daughter had been in the Netherlands for a few days when they noticed something unusual about their new Canadian passports: the covers had curled up and become deformed.
“Looks like something coming out of a washing machine,” the former Ottawa resident told CTVNews.ca.
Lapensee and his daughter had received their new passports just four days before they noticed the documents were damaged.
“I never had any issue with the old passport before with this type of curling,” he said. “The old passport still remains quite sturdy and stiff.”
The new Canadian passports are sensitive to heat and humidity due to the way they've been manufactured, which could result in the curling of the covers, a spokesperson from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) told CTVNews.ca in an email.
“The previous generation of passports contained an additional layer (in the cover) in order to protect the electronic chip," IRCC said.
With the new passports, the electronic chip made out of polycarbonate materials is located in the data page, meaning this page is sturdy, while the cover is thinner.
The curling of the cover does not impact the functionality and durability of the passport, according to IRCC.
Although IRCC said a curled passport is still valid, Lapensee, who works at the European Space Agency representing Canada, said he feels it is not acceptable for an official document.
“I find it a bit shameful that I have to present this type of passport to officials or if I go to companies and so on,” he said.
Four Canadian passports placed vertically in a row showing the new generation spread as an accordion compared to the older version with a stiffer look on Aug. 28, 2023. (Submitted by Stephane Lapensee)
In May, IRCC and the Canadian Bank Note Company revealed the controversial design for the new generation of Canada’s passports. At the time, they said of the redesign that it is an international best practice to update passports every five to 10 years to improve security features.
As of Aug.23, approximately 15,600 new generation passports have been issued, and only three official complaints have been received regarding the curling of the cover, said IRCC.
Other countries, such as Australia, have recently updated their passports, and citizens there reported similar issues with the covers.
To prevent damages to the paper-based document, the IRCC gave the following advice: “It is recommended that the passport be securely stored, with the booklet closed, in a cool and dry location, such as a filing cabinet, personal safe, or a bank safety deposit box.”
When travelling, or in between uses, the Australian government recommends storing its similar passport in an “envelope or passport holder,” according to its official website.
While some may wonder whether the issue with the passport cover could lead to those documents being recalled, in Canada at least, "as there are no defects, there are no plans to recall the new passports," IRCC said.
Have you had any issues with your new Canadian passport? Share your story and send us photos by emailing us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name and location. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
-
-
-
LATEST UPDATES
LATEST UPDATES | Structures damaged in Hay River fire path; number burned is unknown
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
New Canadian passports 'curling' up in hot, humid weather
Travelling to a hot area outside of Canada anytime soon? If you have one of the new passports, it may curl up when exposed to heat and humidity, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
Wildfires disrupt blood, plasma donations; Canadians urged to sign up
Canadian Blood Services has issued a call for more blood and plasma donations as recent natural disasters have resulted in lower than expected donor numbers this summer.
What Ontario parents need to know about the curriculum changes coming in September
This is what you need to know about the Ontario school curriculum changes for the 2023-24 academic year.
March 4 trial date set in case charging Trump with plotting to overturn U.S. election
A judge on Monday set a March 4, 2024, trial date for Donald Trump in the federal case in Washington charging the former president with trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
LATEST UPDATES | Structures damaged in Hay River fire path; number burned is unknown
Heat and wind are adding pressure to crews in the Northwest Territories where fires continue to inch closer to communities. Here's the latest.
Elton John in 'good health' after a fall at home
Elton John was hospitalized after he suffered 'a slip' at his villa outside of Nice, France, and was monitored overnight before returning home.
Coroner confirms names of Quebec children police say were murdered by father
The Quebec coroner's office has confirmed the identities of two children who police say were murdered on Saturday by their father, who then allegedly killed himself.
WATCH | Powerful storm causes chaos at resort, cruise ship collision on Spanish island of Mallorca
The Spanish holiday island of Mallorca was slammed by a storm with wind gusts of up to 100 km/h on Sunday, causing chaos at a local hotel and caused a collision involving a cruise ship.
Son stolen at birth hugs Chilean mother for first time in 42 years
A Chilean family was ripped apart 42 years ago after hospital workers took Maria Angelica Gonzalez' son from her arms right after birth and later told her he had died. Now, she was meeting him face-to-face at her home in Valdivia, Chile.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention.
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared more than 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
Largest art heist in Canadian history still a mystery after 50 years
CTV W5 investigates Canada’s largest art heist, 50 years after thieves snatched masterpieces from the walls of Montreal’s Museum of Fine Arts.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. CTV W5 investigates what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
'I want them to see that I never gave up': How Sheldon Guy kept coaching basketball after losing his vision
High school basketball coach Sheldon Guy lost his vision – days later, he returned to coaching. CTV W5 reveals his emotional journey and the inspirational message he has for the players on his team.
Toronto
-
What Ontario parents need to know about the curriculum changes coming in September
This is what you need to know about the Ontario school curriculum changes for the 2023-24 academic year.
-
'I’m not the mayor': Former Mayor John Tory returns to talk radio
Former Toronto Mayor John Tory returned to the airwaves on Monday morning as a temporary host on NEWSTALK 1010’s Moore in the Morning.
-
Police seize 28 handguns from North York hotel room
An Ottawa man is facing more than 100 charges after 28 handguns were found in a hotel room in North York, Toronto police say.
Ottawa
-
One person injured in Vanier Parkway crash
Ottawa paramedics say one person was injured in a nasty-looking crash on the Vanier Parkway overpass above Highway 417 Monday morning.
-
New Canadian passports 'curling' up in hot, humid weather
Travelling to a hot area outside of Canada anytime soon? If you have one of the new passports, it may curl up when exposed to heat and humidity, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
-
What Ontario parents need to know about the curriculum changes coming in September
This is what you need to know about the Ontario school curriculum changes for the 2023-24 academic year.
Barrie
-
-
Police arrest man with loaded sawed-off shotgun in his pants
The incident began at dinnertime on Aug. 24 when residents of an east-side residence called Owen Sound police about a man trying to force his way into their building.
-
Crash in Shelburne, Ont. sends 2 to trauma centre
Two people have been taken to a local trauma centre following a collision in Shelburne, Ont. Monday.
Kitchener
-
Large Cambridge encampment cleared
A large encampment that once occupied part of the parking lot at 150 Main Street in Cambridge is gone, but what happened and where the people who lived there went remains unclear.
-
Coroner's inquest into death of teen at Ontario school for blind children to begin
A coroner's inquest into the death of a disabled teen who was in the care of an Ontario school for blind children is set to begin today.
-
Weekend crashes close highways in Perth East and Cambridge; one driver suffers life-threatening injuries
Two serious traffic incidents over the weekend slowed down commuters across the region, including a head-on collision in Perth East that closed a highway for more than 12 hours.
London
-
Victim shot three times, police looking for suspect
When the victim got out of his car he saw a masked suspect who reportedly brandished a firearm and began shooting — striking him three times, once in the neck and twice in the chest.
-
Loaded weapon and drugs seized as part of investigation
The call came in around 4:45 a.m. on Aug. 24 for a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road near Veterans Memorial parkway and Trafalgar Street.
-
U.S. law enforcement tips off London police to child porn investigation
The joint investigation involved the London police internet child exploitation unit (ICE), the Rockland New York County District Attorney’s Office and the Department of Homeland security.
Windsor
-
Another tornado confirmed in the region from Aug. 24 storm
According to the Northern Tornadoes Project out of Western University, the investigation concluded that an EF1 tornado with winds upwards of 145 km/h caused damage in Tecumseh and Lakeshore.
-
Man arrested following alleged harassment incident
Windsor police have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection to an alleged criminal harassment incident in the city’s west end.
-
Fifth West Nile positive mosquito trap identified in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent Public Health has confirmed mosquitos collected from traps last week have tested positive for West Nile Virus.
Montreal
-
Coroner confirms names of Quebec children police say were murdered by father
The Quebec coroner's office has confirmed the identities of two children who police say were murdered on Saturday by their father, who then allegedly killed himself.
-
Many support staff positions unfilled in Quebec schools, union warns
As Quebec struggles to recruit enough teachers to fill its classrooms ahead of the new school year, a major union is warning that it's proving equally hard to find enough support staff.
-
Why young boys are increasingly the targets of 'sextortion' in Canada, according to experts
Experts are raising the alarm over an increase in threats against children based on sexual images, a tactic known as 'sextortion.' Canada's tip line for reporting the online sexual exploitation of children, Cybertip.ca, now receives an average of 10 sextortion reports per day. Within these cases, 91 per cent of victims are male.
Atlantic
-
Franklin first 'major hurricane' of 2023 Atlantic season; not forecast to landfall in Atlantic Canada
Franklin has become the first major hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic season and is a Category 4 hurricane as of Monday afternoon.
-
New Brunswick wants thousands of land owners excluded from Indigenous title claim
The New Brunswick government is moving to protect private property owners from a land claim by the Wolastoqey Nation that seeks title to more than 60 per cent of the province.
-
Man facing charges after 3 teens shot at while riding ATVs: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says a man is facing several firearms charges after three teenagers were shot at while riding ATVs in Colchester County Sunday night.
Winnipeg
-
MPI workers walk off the job
Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) employees hit the picket lines on Monday morning after ongoing contract negotiations broke down last week.
-
Manitoba NDP promises to replace emergency departments closed by Tories in 2017
Manitoba's Opposition New Democrats are promising to build three new emergency departments at Winnipeg hospitals, to replace ones closed by the Progressive Conservative government.
-
Homicide probe launched after Brandon police find man lying in street
A homicide investigation has been launched after a man Brandon police discovered lying on the street died in hospital.
Calgary
-
Calgary brigade headed for B.C. to assist with firefighting operations
As devastating wildfires continue to burn in British Columbia, more help is on the way from Calgary.
-
Police investigating crash on Memorial Drive
A man is in hospital after a crash in northeast Calgary.
-
Coaldale, Alta., man charged in vehicle thefts
Police say a 32-year-old man from Coaldale faces several charges in connection with several thefts in southern Alberta.
Edmonton
-
LATEST UPDATES
LATEST UPDATES | Structures damaged in Hay River fire path; number burned is unknown
Heat and wind are adding pressure to crews in the Northwest Territories where fires continue to inch closer to communities. Here's the latest.
-
Edmonton woman with dementia missing: police
An Edmonton senior with dementia has not been seen since Sunday night and is being considered missing by police.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny, hazy and hot today
The heat's back. After an extended period of cooler-than-average temperatures in Edmonton, we jumped back into the mid to upper 20s this past weekend (average high was 21 C).
Vancouver
-
Heat warnings in B.C. as temperature records fall and wildfire fight continues
Persistent heat is expected to continue today in parts of British Columbia as the province continues to battle almost 400 active wildfires.
-
Vancouver drivers face highest gas prices of 2023
Gas prices in Metro Vancouver are once again on the move—but not in the direction drivers would like to see.
-
Multi-vehicle crash in Delta shuts down Hwy 17 for hours
Several people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Delta, B.C., on Sunday night, forcing police to shut down Highway 17 for hours.
Politics
-
Moscow helping cybercriminals operate with 'near impunity': Canadian Cyber Centre
A new federal report predicts Russian intelligence services and police will help cybercriminals operate with 'near impunity' against their targets -- including Canadians -- in coming months.
-
New Canadian passports 'curling' up in hot, humid weather
Travelling to a hot area outside of Canada anytime soon? If you have one of the new passports, it may curl up when exposed to heat and humidity, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
-
Environment minister makes rare China trip for talks on climate, biodiversity
Canada's Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault on Saturday leaves for Beijing to join talks on fighting climate change and preserving biodiversity, the first Canadian minister to go to China in four years.
Health
-
Wildfires disrupt blood, plasma donations; Canadians urged to sign up
Canadian Blood Services has issued a call for more blood and plasma donations as recent natural disasters have resulted in lower than expected donor numbers this summer.
-
Racism partly to blame for unequal health care provided to Indigenous women: PHAC study
Racism and the lack of primary care providers mean off-reserve First Nations, Metis and Inuit women and girls have poorer health overall compared to their non-Indigenous counterparts, says a study by the Public Health Agency of Canada.
-
'Like hearing an old friend': Woman speaks for first time since stroke thanks to AI-powered tech
A Regina woman who lost her ability to speak after a stroke is getting her voice back with the help of AI-powered technology that can translate her brain signals into speech.
Sci-Tech
-
Archeologists unearth 3,000-year-old priestly tomb in northern Peru
Archeologists in northern Peru have unearthed a 3,000-year-old tomb they believe might have honoured an elite religious leader in the Andean country some three millennia ago.
-
'Like hearing an old friend': Woman speaks for first time since stroke thanks to AI-powered tech
A Regina woman who lost her ability to speak after a stroke is getting her voice back with the help of AI-powered technology that can translate her brain signals into speech.
-
Removing Fukushima's melted nuclear fuel will be harder than the release of plant's wastewater
The scarcity of information from inside the Fukushima Daiichi plant's nuclear reactors makes planning for the removal of melted fuel extremely difficult, a Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings spokesperson says.
Entertainment
-
Elton John in 'good health' after a fall at home
Elton John was hospitalized after he suffered 'a slip' at his villa outside of Nice, France, and was monitored overnight before returning home.
-
Bob Barker remembered as 'strong voice for animals' in Canada, says wildlife advocate
Television host Bob Barker charmed viewers on 'The Price is Right,' but it's his 'strong voice for animals' that one Canadian wildlife advocate says will be irreplaceable.
-
'Gran Turismo' and 'Barbie' are neck-and-neck at the box office
'Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story' and 'Barbie' are in a dead heat for the box-office crown, with the video game adaptation just edging Greta Gerwig's pop sensation, according to studio estimates Sunday.
Business
-
OPINION
OPINION | 6 tips to make sure you're financially prepared for a recession
Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.
-
U.K. air traffic control says it has fixed a technical problem that sparked delays and cancellations
Thousands of air travellers around the world faced delays on Monday after Britain's air traffic control system was hit by a breakdown that slowed takeoffs and landings across the U.K. on one of the busiest travel days of the year.
-
American Airlines fined US$4.1 million for dozens of long tarmac delays that trapped passengers
The federal government is fining American Airlines $4.1 million for dozens of instances in which passengers were kept on board planes without a chance to exit during long ground delays.
Lifestyle
-
Nisga'a memorial pole to start journey home to B.C. from Scottish museum
A memorial totem pole belonging to members of the Nisga'a Nation in northwestern British Columbia is about to begin its journey home from the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh, where it has been on display for nearly a century.
-
Back-to-school: Parents offer tips on how they save during annual shopping spree
A new survey found 46 per cent of Canadians are more worried about their finances during this back-to-school season than in previous years.
-
Riders in various states of undress cruise Philadelphia streets in 14th naked bike ride
Hundreds of people in various states of dress -- or undress -- set out Saturday for a ride through some of Philadelphia's main streets and sights for the 14th Philly Naked Bike Ride.
Sports
-
U.S. Open starts Monday with Swiatek, Gauff, Djokovic in action
The season's last Grand Slam tournament, the U.S. Open, gets started on Monday with some of the biggest names in tennis -- about a year after two even bigger names walked away from the sport.
-
Mother of beleaguered Spanish football federation chief starts hunger strike in church to defend him
The mother of the Spanish soccer federation president has started a hunger strike in a church in southern Spain in defence of her son, who is under fire for kissing a player during the recent Women's World Cup awards ceremony.
-
Barrett leads balanced offence as Canada thumps Lebanon 128-73 at hoops World Cup
RJ Barrett scored a game-high 17 points and Canada cruised to a 128-73 win over Lebanon on Sunday at the FIBA Basketball World Cup.
Autos
-
Used cars market faces supply crunch in aftermath of supply chain woes
The used car market is still experiencing a shortage of vehicles even as the automotive sector recovers from supply chain woes that have plagued the industry since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Catch him if you can: Verstappen poised to make F1 history at 'Temple of Speed.'
What better place than the 'The Temple of Speed' for Max Verstappen to set a new Formula One record with 10 straight wins. A victory at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza next weekend would break the mark he shares with Sebastian Vettel.
-
Unifor autoworkers overwhelmingly vote to authorize strikes at GM, Ford, Stellantis
Workers at a trio of major automakers have voted overwhelmingly in favour of allowing their union to call a strike if bargaining committees can't secure new collective agreements in the coming months.