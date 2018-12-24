

The Canadian Press





MONCTON, N.B. - A New Brunswick woman is scheduled to appear in court this week after an alleged attempted murder.

Codiac Regional RCMP say in a release that officers responded to a call of a woman being stabbed in the parking lot of a business on Vaughan Harvey Boulevard in Moncton at around 5 p.m. on Friday.

The victim, a woman in her 40s, was treated in hospital and later released.

Police say they found the suspect, a 52-year-old woman from Moncton, a short time later in a residence.

Jeanne Pond was charged on Saturday with one count of attempted murder and held in custody.

She is scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on Thursday.