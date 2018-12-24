New Brunswick woman charged with attempted murder after alleged stabbing
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, December 24, 2018 7:44AM EST
MONCTON, N.B. - A New Brunswick woman is scheduled to appear in court this week after an alleged attempted murder.
Codiac Regional RCMP say in a release that officers responded to a call of a woman being stabbed in the parking lot of a business on Vaughan Harvey Boulevard in Moncton at around 5 p.m. on Friday.
The victim, a woman in her 40s, was treated in hospital and later released.
Police say they found the suspect, a 52-year-old woman from Moncton, a short time later in a residence.
Jeanne Pond was charged on Saturday with one count of attempted murder and held in custody.
She is scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on Thursday.
