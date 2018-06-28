

The Canadian Press





FREDERICTON - New Brunswick says it will be ready for cannabis sales when they become legal in October -- but the delay from the original July startup will cost the province millions of dollars in revenue.

Finance Minister Cathy Rogers says all 20 Cannabis NB locations will be open on Oct. 17 and staff will be hired and trained this summer.

She says an original forecast of $6 million in revenues this year will be more like $3.6 million, because of the delays in Ottawa getting Bill C-45 passed.

Rogers still won't reveal the prices to be charged in New Brunswick.

New Brunswick Health Minister Benoit Bourque says one education program has already been launched and there will be more, targeting youth.

Kim Snow, the chief residential tenancies officer for the province, says property owners can restrict tenants from smoking or growing cannabis if it's in a lease from the start, or amended by mutual consent.