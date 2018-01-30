New Brunswick running 11th straight deficit and increasing net debt
New Brunswick Finance Minister Cathy Rogers speaks at a press conference prior to delivering the provincial budget in the Legislature in Fredericton, N.B., on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 30, 2018 12:33PM EST
FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick's Liberal government has released a $9.6 billion budget with the province's 11th straight deficit and a hefty increase in the net debt.
Finance Minister Cathy Rogers says additional spending to support economic competitiveness, youth employment and seniors will delay a return to a balanced budget until the year 2021-22.
The 2018-19 budget projects a deficit of $189 million and adds $372.3 million to a net debt that's set to hit $14.4 billion by the end of March 2019.
But Rogers says the government recognizes the challenges that face the province and is meeting them head-on.
There are no new taxes or fee increases.
The biggest expenditure is for the Health Department, at $2.75 billion -- an increase of 3.7 per cent from last year.
The government is also increasing spending for education and tourism.
