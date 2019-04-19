New Brunswick man sentenced to a year in jail for letting dog starve to death
Diesel the dog (CTV Atlantic)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 19, 2019 12:14PM EDT
WOODSTOCK, N.B. -- A New Brunswick man who let his dog starve to death has been sentenced to one year in jail.
Court heard Kyle Springer abandoned the dog, a shepherd-mix named Diesel, when he left for a holiday last year.
The dog was left in Springer's mobile home with nothing to eat.
Images recorded by the landlady who discovered the dog's body show the home was torn apart by the desperate animal.
A necropsy found pieces of fabric and plastic in the dog's stomach.
During Springer's sentencing Thursday in Woodstock provincial court, Judge Julian Dickson said she couldn't find the words to express her disgust.
Springer was charged with animal cruelty when he returned home. He pleaded guilty in January.
The courtroom was packed when Springer was sentenced.
"We can take a breath now," said animal activist Stephanie Thornton. "It's Diesel's day .... Hopefully the conviction is a deterrent to anyone who hurts an animal ever."
Spring was also prohibited from owning an animal for three years.
