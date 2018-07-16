

The Canadian Press





MILLBROOK, N.S. - A New Brunswick man is facing charges after allegedly fleeing from police and driving into oncoming traffic on a Nova Scotia highway with his vehicle's lights off.

The RCMP say officers spotted a Honda Civic driving dangerously in Millbrook around 1 a.m. Sunday and when they attempted to approach the vehicle, it sped off onto Highway 102.

Police say the driver turned off the vehicle's lights and was driving into oncoming traffic on the highway, narrowly missing other vehicles before turning off at the Truro Heights exit.

They say the vehicle then turned around proceeded to drive southbound on Highway 102, sometimes reaching more than 200 kilometres an hour.

The Mounties say given the risk to other drivers, officers used a spike belt near Stewiacke, which caused the suspect's vehicle to lose a tire.

They say the driver nevertheless continued driving on the rim and turned off at the Shubenacadie exit and attempted to turn around.

Officers approached the vehicle and the man allegedly resisted being arrested, but was eventually taken into custody.

The 41-year-old man is facing charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by police and resisting arrest.