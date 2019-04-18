

The Canadian Press





FREDERICTON - A year after history-making floods, people living along the St. John River are being warned anew to brace for significant flooding over the Easter weekend.

The New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization says the gradual snow melt in the northwest is expected to accelerate rapidly in the days ahead.

Spokesperson Geoffrey Downey says that could mean the river is a metre to 1.5 metres above flooding levels by Monday.

Water levels are already rising, and meteorologists are calling for over 80 millimetres of precipitation over the next three days and double-digit temperatures during the day.

Downey says this potent combination means residents need to be ready for flooding in communities along the river from Edmundston to Saint John.

Residents can check the EMO's website for specific forecasts for their communities as the flooding begins.