As another blockade of the Canada-U.S. border sprung up, further choking trade and traffic between the two nations, the federal government signalled that it would send "reinforcements" to help quell the disruptions.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino confirmed to reporters before Question Period Thursday that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police will be sending more resources to end the blockades in Ottawa, Windsor in Ont., and in Coutts, Alta.

Another blockade emerged Thursday at Emerson, Man., and RCMP have been on scene and continue to warn the public to avoid the area.

“I'm pleased to advise that the RCMP are going to be sending additional reinforcements to Ottawa. I can also advise that the RCMP will be sending reinforcements to Windsor, and in addition to that, the RCMP have added additional resources in Coutts in Alberta,” Mendicino said, adding that the priority is ending the “illegal blockades.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also spoke to reporters and reiterated that the barricades are “unacceptable.”

“They are impacting on regular Canadians… This is hurting communities across the country. That's why I’ve been working closely with municipal leaders, with all of our partners, I had a long conversation with Premier Ford last night. We're going to continue to do what's necessary to end these barricades,” he said.

The protest and blockade of the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., which connects Canada and the U.S. via Detroit, has been ongoing since Monday, prompting Windsor city officials and local police to request provincial and federal assistance.

In an update Thursday, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said that Windsor City Council had met and authorized that a legal injunction be sought from the Superior Court of Ontario “to bring about an end to the illegal occupation.”

Dilkens said the protesters are trespassing and will be removed if necessary, adding that additional resources from the Ontario Provincial Police have been deployed.

Several car plants in Canada in the U.S. have had to cancel shifts or shut down production in their plants due to delays at the border for parts that are crucial for vehicle production.

U.S. officials have rerouted some commercial traffic to the Bluewater Bridge that connects Canada to the U.S. via Port Huron, Mich., to alleviate some of the pressure at the Ambassador Bridge.

In a statement issued Thursday, the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) said all Canadians have the right to peaceful protest, but that the individuals preventing vehicles and trade from the U.S. and Canada are not “peaceful protesters.”

“The patience of drivers and the vast majority of the trucking industry regarding these blockades has long-since expired. The trucking industry and its drivers are paying a heavy price for the unlawful actions of those who choose to politicize and target our borders and highways and choke off trade between Canada and the United States. Their actions simply hurt Canadians and they have shown a blatant disregard for all the lives they are impacting,” said President of the CTA Stephen Laskowski in the statement.

The statement calls on “all levels of government” to end the current blockades.

Speaking on CTV News Channel on Thursday, the CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce said the situation at the Ambassador Bridge and other ports of entry from the U.S. is “an exceptionally serious situation.

“It is affecting Canadian families, it is affecting Canadian workers and it is affecting Canadian businesses,” Beatty said. “Its effect is immediate. Every hour that this continues, more damage is being done, and it is critical that is resolved as quickly as possible and as peacefully as possible.”

Beatty said Canadians are recognizing the fact that there is a “national crisis” regarding the trucker convoy and subsequent blockades, and that it is coming down to leadership.

“They are expecting their leaders to lead, and most importantly they are expecting their elected leaders of whatever party to be clear that they believe in the rule of law,” he said.

At the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., the RCMP moved in on Wednesday and were met with angry protesters who chanted “hell no, we won’t go” as the officers attempted to move them away from the border crossing.

Officers working to dismantle a second Alberta blockade approximately 15 kilometres north of Coutts at Milk River started issuing tickets and asked protesters to move to an area off the highway, citing safety concerns.

On Thursday, interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen put forward a motion to force a vote calling for the federal government to present a plan to lift all federal COVID-19 “mandates and restrictions” by the end of the month.

Self-described convoy organizer and spokesperson Tom Marazzo released a video statement filmed Wednesday night saying the protesters have no issues with City of Ottawa officials or residents, but with the federal government.

“I invite the federal government to sit at a table and let’s resolve this. I will not allow this to be derailed by insignificant politicians at the local level,” Marazzo said.

OTTAWA 911 LINE FLOODED

In a tweet Thursday, Ottawa police said they were experiencing “a concerted effort” to flood 911 and the non-emergency policing reporting line. “This endangers lives and is completely unacceptable,” the tweet reads. “It is a crime to unnecessarily call 911 or our non-emergency number. We track calls and will charge anyone deliberately interfering with emergencies.”

A City of Ottawa Planning Committee YouTube livestream was hacked briefly Thursday morning, with a black screen showing to the participants that said “OTTAWA POLICE HAS FAILED ITS CITIZENS, Jim Watson has failed us, Sloly has failed us, Trudeau has failed us.”

Coun. Caitlin Salter MacDonald told the restarted livestream meeting that they were “able to resolve the security issue that allowed someone to briefly gain access to the livestream for the planning committee,” and that they would be doing a review after the meeting “to ensure that does not occur again.”

In another example of how complex the situation in Ottawa has become, protesters have taken it upon themselves to designate members of the group as officers of the peace.

In a ceremony witnessed on social media Thursday, protesters in Ottawa can be seen on video “swearing themselves in as peace officers” and taking a vow which they allege deputizes them to “arrest and detain” anyone they deem as disturbing the peace.

The protesters in the video claim the Ottawa Police Service is aware of their actions. There are strict definitions in the Criminal Code of Canada as to who can act as a peace officer.

Some of the protesters moved towards Ottawa Airport on Thursday morning, with about 30 pickup trucks driving slowly around the loop at the airport and honking their horns.

Ottawa police announced on Twitter Thursday morning that they were able to “negotiate for a dozen more trucks to leave” the Coventry Road area of Ottawa, as well as an additional 10 trucks from another part of the city, and that they had towed a vehicle for obstruction.

With files CTVNews.ca writer Michael Lee and CTVNews.ca Online Politics Producer Rachel Aiello