Canada

    • New bill seeks to limit new captivity of elephants, apes in Canada

    An elephant bathes at a the zoo in this June 29, 2023 file photo.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) An elephant bathes at a the zoo in this June 29, 2023 file photo.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
    OTTAWA -

    Canadian zoos won't be able to bring in new elephants or apes under new federal legislation introduced this week, except under specific circumstances.

    Bill S-15 looks to ban all new captivity of the species except where a licence is granted for conservation, research or an animal's best interest.

    It will also fully bar the use of elephants and apes as entertainment, though that does not currently include exhibits where people can ride on an elephant.

    Saskatchewan Sen. Marty Klyne is sponsoring the bill in the Senate and says it can and should lead to the "world's first nationally legislated phase-out of elephant captivity."

    There are more than 20 elephants and approximately 30 apes in captivity in Canada currently.

    Klyne says elephants and apes, including gorillas, chimpanzees, bonobos and orangutans, are self-aware, highly intelligent creatures, and yet in Canada, they can be held in captivity even without a licence.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2023.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    W5 HIGHLIGHTS

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News