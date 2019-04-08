Neurosurgeon pleads guilty to second-degree murder in physician wife's death
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 8, 2019 9:49AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 8, 2019 11:33AM EDT
TORONTO -- A Toronto neurosurgeon accused of killing his physician wife has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in her death.
Mohammed Shamji had been charged with first-degree murder in the 2016 death of Elana Fric-Shamji, his wife of 12 years and the mother of his three children.
He entered his guilty plea at a Toronto courthouse this morning, days before his trial was set to begin.
Fric-Shamji, a family doctor at Scarborough and Rouge Hospital, was last seen Nov. 30, 2016.
Her mother contacted police to report her missing and Fric-Shamji's beaten body was found in a suitcase by the side of a road north of Toronto the following day.
Shamji, who worked at Toronto Western Hospital and was a faculty member at the University of Toronto, was arrested a day later.
Police have said an investigation revealed Fric-Shamji died of strangulation and blunt force trauma.
Fric-Shamji's death sparked an outpouring of grief and disbelief from those who knew her. She was described as a talented professional who helped improve the health-care system.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Edmonton teen fundraising for prosthetic leg after car bombing in Somalia
- Thousands march in Montreal to denounce Quebec government's secularism bill
- Ontario to legalize tailgate parties; amendment to be introduced in budget
- 'Beyond words': Family torn apart by Rwandan genocide reunite in Canada
- Neurosurgeon pleads guilty to second-degree murder in physician wife's death