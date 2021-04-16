TORONTO -- Nestle Canada is recalling two flavours of its non-dairy Drumstick cones over concerns the dessert treats may actually contain milk.

Nestle Canada issued the recall Thursday for its Drumstick Caramel Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Cones and Drumstick Vanilla Chocolate Swirl Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Cones from stores because the products may contain milk not declared on the label.

The food and beverage company said people with a milk allergy should not eat the frozen treats. According to Health Canada, there has been one reported case of someone suffering a reaction associated with eating the product.

The two recalled products are sold in a box of four with UPC 0 55000 38383 7 and 0 55000 38384 4.

The government said the recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) following test results.

“The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings,” Health Canada said in the recall warning.

Nestle Canada said the company has been working with the CFIA in its investigation and is contacting locations that received the recalled products, and working to have the cones removed from store freezers.

"Consumers who have purchased these products and who have a dairy allergy, should contact consumer Services for reimbursement and then dispose of the product,” Nestle Canada said in a statement.