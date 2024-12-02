Negotiations between Canada Post, union still on hold

Canada Post says it's waiting for a response from the union representing some 55,000 striking workers after it offered a new framework for negotiations over the weekend.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has said its negotiators are reviewing the proposal.

Canada Post on Sunday said it hoped the document would reignite discussions with the union in the dispute that has halted mail delivery during the busy holiday season.

The Crown corporation says its the plan includes proposals to bring greater flexibility to Canada Post's delivery model and shows "movement on other key issues" in the labour dispute.

In a bulletin to members, the union says both it and Canada Post have adjusted their demands in the hopes that federal mediation can start back up again.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Postal Service has temporarily stopped accepting mail headed to Canada due to the strike by Canada Post workers, and is asking customers to refrain from mailing items addressed to Canada, until further notice.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2024.