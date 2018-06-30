

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - Dozens of protesters rallied in Halifax today, joining hundreds of events around the world pushing back against an American policy separating families caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

While Halifax's event was intended to stand in solidarity with detained migrants south of the border, activists say Canada's record of separating families is far from spotless.

Masuma Khan, the daughter of Afghanistan immigrants, says Canada has been separating Indigenous families for decades.

As examples, she pointed to residential schools -- the last of which closed in the mid-90s -- and the Sixties Scoop, a practice in which about 20,000 Indigenous children were taken from their homes and adopted into non-Indigenous families between 1951 and 1991.

Sam Bolton attended the rally with his toddler son Tobias and says he was struck by "how needlessly cruel and horrifying" the U.S. policy is.

He says it's important to show that there's international pressure for the U.S. to stop separating families at the border.