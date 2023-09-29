Canada

    • Nearly half of Canadians had no plans to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    A new survey found that 48 per cent of Canadians say they won’t be taking any specific action to recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

    This is according to Leger, a data analytics company that surveyed more than 1,600 Canadians to better understand their awareness of Indigenous communities.

    The data found that 24 per cent of Canadians think they are much more aware of Indigenous history in Canada than they were four to five years ago.

    The survey also showed that 36 per cent of respondents said they are a little more aware of Indigenous history than they were four to five years ago, with 26 per cent thinking they are no more or less aware.

    Four per cent said they are less aware now than in years prior.

    The findings also show that almost half (48 per cent) of Canadians believe “moderate progress” has been made in Indigenous reconciliation since the report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada was finalized eight years ago.

    Although 43 per cent reported to feeling frustrated that reconciliation is not making fast enough progress, 65 per cent of respondents agree that they are much more understanding of why reconciliation is important, Leger reports.

    The data also reflects planned participation of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, with 23 per cent of Canadians saying they will wear orange to show their support, and 15 per cent planning to actively listen to Indigenous people speak about prominent issues in their culture.

    Aside from the 48 per cent of Canadians who say they won’t be taking any specific action to recognize the day, 12 per cent of respondents say they plan to have conversations about reconciliation with friends and family, according to the polling.

    METHODOLOGY

    The online survey was conducted from Sept. 22 to 24, 2023, with 1,652 Canadians, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from Leger’s online panel, according to Leger. A margin of error cannot be associated with a non-probability sample in a panel survey. For comparison, a probability sample of 1,652 respondents would have a margin of error of ±2.4 per cent, 19 times out of 20. 

    MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario city home to Nazi soldier that visited Parliament shares mixed emotions

    North Bay, Ont. is currently home to a man who was honoured with a standing ovation in the House of Commons during a visit from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but whose presence in Parliament later caused global outrage and embarrassment when details emerged about his past as a Nazi soldier during the second World War.

    W5 HIGHLIGHTS

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Montreal

    • Hundreds march in Montreal on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

      An orange tide flowed through the streets of Montreal on Saturday afternoon as part of a march to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Hundreds of people gathered at the foot of Mount Royal in the early afternoon before marching to Place du Canada in downtown Montreal.

    • CHUM brings back mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise

      Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the University of Montreal Hospital (CHUM) is bringing back its mask mandate starting Monday. The rule applies to anyone entering a patient’s room or care area—including visitors, staff and physicians, a CHUM spokesperson confirmed in a statement to CTV News on Saturday.

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News