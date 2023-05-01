Nearly half of Canadians didn't use all their vacation days in 2022: survey
Almost half of Canadians reported that they didn’t use all their vacation days in 2022, with more than half says that they feel deprived of vacation time, according to a new report.
The data comes from the 2023 edition of Expedia’s annual “Vacation Deprivation Report,” a report which the travel brand has been commissioning since 2000. The 2023 report consisted of an online survey conducted by Northstar Research Partners, a global strategic research firm, between February 9 and March 3.
A total of 14,527 respondents were surveyed from across 16 countries in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.
Respondents were asked if they felt that they were vacation deprived — meaning that they didn’t have enough time off compared to how much they worked.
The report found that 62 per cent of working adults surveyed felt vacation deprived compared to last year’s 58 per cent.
The last time this figure was that high was in 2013, according to the report, making this the highest it has been in ten years.
Nine out of ten Canadians surveyed said they feel that regular vacations are a basic right.
In terms of countries, participants from Mexico were most likely to report that they were lacking vacation time, at 77 per cent, followed by France at 71 per cent and Germany with 70 per cent. Canadians came in eighth place, with 57 per cent reporting a lack of vacation time.
The percentage of Canadians reporting a lack of vacation time was two per cent higher than in last year’s report, when travel was still experiencing pandemic disruptions, and is the second highest rate seen in the past 10 years for Canadians.
Almost three out of four Canadians reported that the stress of the economy made them feel like they needed a vacation even more. Respondents from Ontario and British Columbia reported the highest levels of vacation deprivation, at 62 per cent, whereas just 48 per cent of respondents from Manitoba and Saskatchewan said they were lacking in vacation time.
When asked about the number of vacation days they were allotted, participants from the U.S., Mexico and Singapore received and used the fewest vacation days in 2022, at 12.5, 13.5 and 17 vacation days respectively.
However, Canada was only just above them. The Canadians surveyed received 19 vacation days a year on average and used 17 of them.
A total of 45 per cent of the Canadian respondents reported that they had left vacation days on the table in 2022, while 53 per cent stated they had used at least one vacation day to take care of a sick relative.
Participants from British Columbia took the most days off on average in 2022, at 30 days, while Albertans reported taking only an average of seven days off in 2022.
In Japan, the country whose participants reported the highest average number of vacation days, participants said they received 22 vacation days on average and used 26 days, taking extra days.
Japan topped the scale for vacation time in many categories. Japanese respondents were four times as likely to report that they vacationed every month (39 per cent) compared to respondents from the rest of the world (nine per cent).
When broken down by the industry, those in the airline industry had the highest levels of vacation deprivation, with 74 per cent of those respondents reporting they felt deprived. Retail workers had the lowest percentage who reported feeling deprived, but it was still more than half, at 56 per cent.
The report found a clear generational gap in terms of vacation as well. Baby boomers, the generation with the highest percentage of people who are retired, had the lowest percentage of vacation deprivation, with 43 per cent saying they felt they didn’t get enough vacation. Around 58 per cent of Gen X respondents, 66 per cent of millenials and 73 per cent of Gen Z reported feeling they didn’t get enough vacation.
Younger generations were also more likely to feel guilt about taking time off, with 68 per cent of Canadian Gen Z respondents feeling like they needed an excuse to take a vacation, compared to just 28 per cent for baby boomers.
Around 68 per cent of Canadians said they wished their companies would change their time-off policies, and 64 per cent said they would consider changing jobs if it would give them an opportunity for more vacation time.
Canadians who worked at a job that gave them unlimited vacation time reported taking an additional eight days off in 2022 compared to the average of other workers, and reported being 19 per cent less vacation deprived.
Canadians are hoping to travel this year, with 79 per cent saying they would be seeking less crowded destinations.
METHODOLOGY
The annual study was commissioned from Feb. 9 to March 3, 2023 on behalf of Expedia by Northstar Research Partners and involved 14,527 respondents across North and South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific participating in panels. The results are considered accurate within one to four percentage points with 90 per cent confidence.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | PSAC says tentative agreement reached with Treasury Board for 120,000 workers
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has reached a tentative contract agreement with the Treasury Board covering more than 120,000 federal government workers across the country.
Nearly half of Canadians didn't use all their vacation days in 2022: survey
Almost half of Canadians reported that they didn't use all their vacation days in 2022, with more than half reporting that they feel deprived of vacation time, according to a new report.
Mother-to-baby HIV transmission shouldn't be happening in Canada, researchers say
A new study concludes a few pregnant women in Canada are passing HIV to their babies, despite the fact that this country has all the tools needed to stop it from happening.
Royal Family unveils sneak peek of King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s coronation robes
With the coronation of King Charles III only days away, the Royal Family has released new photographs giving a glimpse at the ceremonial robes that will be worn by the King and Queen Consort the historical event.
New Zealand leader says he favours nation becoming a republic
New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said Monday he personally favors his country becoming a republic, but it's not a change he intends to push for as leader.
Regulators seize First Republic Bank, sell to JPMorgan Chase
Regulators seized troubled First Republic Bank early Monday and sold all of its deposits and most of its assets to JPMorgan Chase Bank in a bid to head off further banking turmoil in the U.S.
Man who lost wife, son in Texas mass shooting tells story
Wilson Garcia, whose son and wife were among the five people killed by their neighbour in rural Texas, says the gunman seemed intent on killing everyone.
5 things to know for Monday, May 1, 2023
The federal government stops evacuation flights out of Sudan, royal watchers prepare for a shorter and smaller coronation, and the Toronto Maple Leafs are headed to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2004.
'MasterChef Australia' judge Jock Zonfrillo dies on eve of new series, age 46
'MasterChef Australia' host Jock Zonfrillo has died suddenly age 46 on the eve of the cooking show's new series, according to a statement from Australian broadcaster Network 10.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
MINI INVESTIGATION | Company refuses to refund part because of a missing box, until W5 steps in
As part of an ongoing series of mini investigations that don't make it to air, W5 executive producer Derek Miller helps out a woman who was refused a refund by a company, because of a missing cardboard box. Read about it on CTVNews.ca.
Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
Governments rush to stop invasive species, including feral boars, invading North America
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
W5 asbestos investigation triggers water testing in Alberta municipality
Medicine Hat, Alta. will begin testing for asbestos due to "community concerns" following a CTV W5 investigation that showed the presence of fibres in the tap water of two Canadian cities.
Toronto
-
Major announcement on Canada’s most wanted list in Toronto this morning
Toronto police are set to make a major announcement on Canada’s most wanted individuals on Monday morning.
-
Maple Leafs host Panthers to start the second round
The Toronto Maple Leafs will host the Florida Panthers to open the second round.
-
Ontario education and mental health ministers to make an announcement
Ontario’s education minister is set to make an announcement with the province’s mental health minister on Monday morning.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PSAC says tentative agreement reached with Treasury Board for 120,000 workers
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has reached a tentative contract agreement with the Treasury Board covering more than 120,000 federal government workers across the country.
-
RAINFALL WARNING
RAINFALL WARNING | More rain Monday to increase flood risk
More rain is in the forecast for Ottawa as water levels on the Ottawa River remain high.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa woman reconnects with sister fleeing violence in Sudan
When fighting broke out between the Sudanese military and a rival paramilitary group known as the RSF, Wajan Mohamed feared for her sister's safety.
Barrie
-
OPP and Essa Fire respond to structure fire in Essa Township
Caledon Ontario Provincial Police and Essa Fire respond to structure fire on 30th sideroad in Essa Township.
-
Search for missing man on Bass Lake reaches third day
Provincial police are searching the shoreline and water at Bass Lake in Oro-Medonte for a man reported missing who had gone fishing and didn't return.
-
Garage goes up in flames in Barrie's north-end
Fire officials confirmed the fire started in the garage and spread partially to the home.
Kitchener
-
Grand River Transit workers reject deal, strike underway
Grand River Transit workers are on strike as of Monday.
-
OPP charge driver in crash that injured CTV reporter Stephanie Villella
Ontario Provincial Police have laid a charge in the crash which sent CTV News Kitchener reporter Stephanie Villella to hospital with life-threatening injuries earlier this year.
-
Kitchener mother calls for psychotropic drugs safety waiver following daughter’s suicide
A Kitchener mother is petitioning for a change she feels could have saved her daughter’s life.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PSAC says tentative agreement reached with Treasury Board for 120,000 workers
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has reached a tentative contract agreement with the Treasury Board covering more than 120,000 federal government workers across the country.
-
Overnight hit-and-run leaves man with life-threatening injuries: London police
A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries and a driver has been arrested after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in downtown London, Ont. early Sunday morning.
-
Dramatic maritime rescue on Lake Huron
Fred Wondergem was captaining a fishing charter Saturday afternoon on Lake Huron when a distress call came over the maritime radio. 'As soon as that call came in, we’re obligated to assist,' he said.
Windsor
-
Rainy days on the way in Windsor-Essex
Much cooler temperatures with chance of showers most of the week
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PSAC says tentative agreement reached with Treasury Board for 120,000 workers
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has reached a tentative contract agreement with the Treasury Board covering more than 120,000 federal government workers across the country.
-
Dramatic maritime rescue on Lake Huron
Fred Wondergem was captaining a fishing charter Saturday afternoon on Lake Huron when a distress call came over the maritime radio. 'As soon as that call came in, we’re obligated to assist,' he said.
Montreal
-
Quebec Solidaire proposes plan to fight sexual violence in schools
Quebec Solidaire (QS) is proposing new legislation with the aim to prevent and fight against sexual violence in schools. While a framework prevention law has existed for CEGEPs and universities since 2017, primary and secondary schools had been left out.
-
An 'aggressive biter': There's a new tick to worry about in Quebec and Ontario
Quebec and Ontario public health bodies are reminding residents that as the snow melts, ticks emerge. In addition to the Lyme disease carrying blacklegged tick, scientists are also concerned about the lone star tick which is being spotted north of its home in the southern United States and Mexico.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Rain fills the forecast as high waters remain, but sunshine is on the way
Several rivers and lakes in Quebec remained under special surveillance by public security Monday morning as weather forecasts predicted rainfall for days in various areas of the province. On Monday morning, one sizable flood was observed, at Quesnel Bay on the Ottawa River in Rigaud, in the Montérégie region.
Atlantic
-
Fire closes Donkin Coal mine, stop-work order issued
An underground fire at the Donkin Coal Mine on Sunday has prompted Nova Scotia's Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration to issue a stop-work order at the site.
-
NB Power cuts ties with private instructor for driving truck into federal picketers
New Brunswick's Crown energy corporation says it has cut ties with a private instructor after one of its trucks was filmed driving into a federal public service picket and pushing someone down the street.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PSAC says tentative agreement reached with Treasury Board for 120,000 workers
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has reached a tentative contract agreement with the Treasury Board covering more than 120,000 federal government workers across the country.
Winnipeg
-
Founding member of BTO dies, Randy Bachman confirms through manager
A founding member of the Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Tim Bachman, has died.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PSAC says tentative agreement reached with Treasury Board for 120,000 workers
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has reached a tentative contract agreement with the Treasury Board covering more than 120,000 federal government workers across the country.
-
First Nations chiefs to witness King Charles' Coronation
Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says a delegation will be going to the Coronation of King Charles on May 6 in London.
Calgary
-
'We are still in shock': Martindale residents concerned after deadly daylight shooting
Residents in Calgary's Martindale community are shaken after a brazen daylight shooting on Saturday afternoon that left one dead and two others injured.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PSAC says tentative agreement reached with Treasury Board for 120,000 workers
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has reached a tentative contract agreement with the Treasury Board covering more than 120,000 federal government workers across the country.
-
'Find that sense of belonging': 100K turn out for Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo
Calgary's Comic and Entertainment Expo saw more than 100,000 science fiction, supervillains, superheroes and comic book enthusiasts blast the doors off the BMO Centre for the 16th annual event.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PSAC says tentative agreement reached with Treasury Board for 120,000 workers
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has reached a tentative contract agreement with the Treasury Board covering more than 120,000 federal government workers across the country.
-
2 wildfires burn west of Edmonton, evacuation order expected to last into Monday
A state of local emergency has been declared in Parkland County as a result of two separate wildfires burning in the area.
-
Evacuation order lifted for residents in area between Barrhead and Westlock
Barrhead and Westlock RCMP say people who were evacuated from their homes earlier in the day on Sunday can return to their properties.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver woman warns public of rental scam
A Vancouver woman claims she was the target of a rental scam and is sharing her story to help others avoid being duped.
-
Kitsilano Showboat fire deemed 'suspicious', major crimes unit investigating
Vancouver Fire Rescue Services is now deeming a fire that broke out inside the Kitsilano Showboat last weekend suspicious.
-
19 temperature records broken across B.C. Saturday during summer-like weekend
Several more daily maximum temperature records were broken around B.C. on Saturday, with some cities seeing temperatures upwards of 30 C, thanks to a ridge of high pressure anchored over the province, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PSAC says tentative agreement reached with Treasury Board for 120,000 workers
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has reached a tentative contract agreement with the Treasury Board covering more than 120,000 federal government workers across the country.
-
Canada ends evacuation flights from Sudan over 'deteriorating security situation'
The federal government will no longer offer evacuation flights out of Sudan 'due to the deteriorating security situation' in the country.
-
Tom Mulcair: Should Trudeau lead the Liberals against Poilievre? Mark Carney won’t say and this could be why
Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair argues ex-Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney be taking some time to think about his own future after refusing to answer whether he thinks Justin Trudeau should lead the Liberals against Pierre Poilievre.
Health
-
Mother-to-baby HIV transmission shouldn't be happening in Canada, researchers say
A new study concludes a few pregnant women in Canada are passing HIV to their babies, despite the fact that this country has all the tools needed to stop it from happening.
-
Study points to better care for babies born to opioid users
Babies born to opioid users had shorter hospital stays and needed less medication when their care emphasized parent involvement, skin-to-skin contact and a quiet environment, researchers reported Sunday.
-
Here’s what to do if your pet eats cannabis
After marijuana was legalized for recreational use, reports of cannabis-induced toxicosis in pets have increased ‘significantly’ in Canada since 2018. Here’s what you should do if your pet gets into your weed stash.
Sci-Tech
-
Can AI 'bring back' the dead? Debating the use of tech in the grieving process
Is it possible to recreate a dead person through artificial intelligence? Some experts are wary of how the tech could be used in the grieving process.
-
China's Mars rover finds signs of recent water in sand dunes
Water may be more widespread and recent on Mars than previously thought, based on observations of Martian sand dunes by China's rover.
-
Key radar antenna stuck on Europe's Jupiter-bound spacecraft
A critical antenna is jammed on a Jupiter-bound spacecraft launched two weeks ago, the European Space Agency reported Friday.
Entertainment
-
Grab your fancy duds for Met Gala mania with Karl Lagerfeld
The world's most fashionable fundraiser, the Met Gala, takes on one of the world's most prolific and controversial designers, the late Karl Lagerfeld, as the starry party's theme.
-
Willie Nelson inhales the love at 90th birthday concert
A two-night celebration of country legend Willie Nelson took place at the Hollywood Bowl starting Saturday, where generations of stars sang his songs in tribute.
-
Founding member of BTO dies, Randy Bachman confirms through manager
A founding member of the Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Tim Bachman, has died.
Business
-
Stock market today: Tokyo gains, most world markets closed
Shares advanced Monday in Tokyo and Sydney while most world markets were closed for May 1 holidays.
-
Regulators seize First Republic Bank, sell to JPMorgan Chase
Regulators seized troubled First Republic Bank early Monday and sold all of its deposits and most of its assets to JPMorgan Chase Bank in a bid to head off further banking turmoil in the U.S.
-
Alibaba's Jack Ma turns up in Japan as college professor
Jack Ma, a co-founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, will be a visiting professor at Tokyo College, a research institute run by the prestigious University of Tokyo, the university said Monday.
Lifestyle
-
Silencing your notifications after work makes you a better leader, study says
A new study by University of Florida researchers found that ignoring work emails when at home and disconnecting from work can help you to be a better leader.
-
Nearly half of Canadians didn't use all their vacation days in 2022: survey
Almost half of Canadians reported that they didn't use all their vacation days in 2022, with more than half reporting that they feel deprived of vacation time, according to a new report.
-
'Woolly delinquents' celebrate King Charles III's coronation in yarn
Heather Howarth and her friends in the village of Hurst, west of London, have fashioned a woolly coronation procession to rival the pomp and circumstance that will take place when King Charles III is crowned on May 6 at Westminster Abbey.
Sports
-
Florida Panthers oust record-setting Bruins 4-3 in OT in Game 7
Brandon Montour tied it with 1 minute left in regulation, and Carter Verhaeghe scored the game-winner at 8:35 of overtime to lead the Florida Panthers to a 4-3 Game 7 victory on Sunday night and eliminate the record-setting Boston Bruins from the playoffs.
-
Maple Leafs advance to second round of playoffs for first time since 2004 after OT victory
The Toronto Maple Leafs are advancing to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2004 after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in overtime.
-
Oilers advance to second round after 5-4 win over Kings
Kailer Yamamoto scored the late third-period winner for the Edmonton Oilers in a 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Kings to close out their playoff series Saturday.
Autos
-
Plenty of pole positions for Leclerc, but few wins
Charles Leclerc is the first driver in Formula One history to win the pole position in two qualifying sessions on the same weekend. He didn't come close to winning either race: the story of his career.
-
Berlin sees 10th day of road blockades by climate activists
Climate activists staged a 10th straight day of protests in Berlin, blocking key roads during rush hour and bringing parts of the German capital to a standstill on Friday.
-
Leclerc beats Verstappen to pole for Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc beat Max Verstappen in qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday to end Red Bull's streak of pole positions in Formula One this season.