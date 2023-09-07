Nearly 800 wildfires still out-of-control in Canada, officials say in update on recovery, mitigation
Federal officials warned wildfires show no sign of slowing in September as they gave an update on this year’s fire season.
As of Sept. 6, there are 1,052 wildfires raging across Canada, with 791 designated as out-of-control. This year, there have been 6,174 fires throughout the country, two of which have exceeded one million hectares, according to numbers released by Natural Resources Canada on Thursday.
In a media teleconference and subsequent news conference held the same day, the Government of Canada reported that wildfires this season have led to 284 evacuation orders, prompting a total of 232,209 Canadian evacuees.
As of Sept. 6, data shows that 16.5 million hectares, or 165,000 square kilometres, have burned this season, with more spreads anticipated.
Michael Martin, director general at Natural Resources Canada, told participants during the teleconference Thursday morning that the worst may not be over.
“In September, the latest projections indicate there is the potential for increased wildland fire activity across central Canada, from eastern Alberta into central Ontario,” he said.
“This is largely in alignment with last month’s forecast, which anticipated that the potential area at extreme risk would include southern B.C., the Prairies, part of Northwest Territories, and western Ontario,” he explained.
Despite the arrival of cooler night temperatures and decreases in lightning activity in the fall, ongoing warm and dry conditions may contribute to new fire starts, he said. Some of the newer fires will continue to be active throughout September, and possibly later into autumn.
According to insights collected from satellite hotspots, wildfires predominantly raged throughout Quebec (with 5.3 million hectares burned), Northwest Territories (3.6 million hectares), Alberta (2.3 million hectares), B.C. (1.9 million hectares) and Nova Scotia (25,000 hectares), with more hectares expected to burn in coming weeks.
At a time when many are calling for a national wildfire fighting force and more aid for evacuees, as well as financial help to rebuild, Harjit Sajjan, president of the King’s Privy Council for Canada and minister of emergency preparedness, spoke about previously announced funding, providing cursory detail about recently greenlit programs.
“The last few weeks have been extremely difficult for Canadians. Community members have been forced to leave their homes, not knowing if their homes will still be there when they return,” he said at the Ottawa-based press conference on Thursday afternoon.
“Thankfully in Yellowknife, thousands of people are beginning to return home after three long weeks. We continue to mobilize resources across the country and we will be there throughout the recovery.”
Earlier this summer, the government announced the Fighting and Managing Wildfires and Changing Climate Program, a training fund of $28 million over five years, which aims to finance 1,000 community based firefighters and incorporate Indigenous knowledge in fire management, according to the Government of Canada.
Sajjan mentioned that, in recent days, 10 new pilot projects have been signed under this program, including the training of 160 new firefighters and 61 new firefighters deployed in Indigenous communities throughout Canada.
The program also includes an equipment fund amounting to $256 million over five years, financing firefighting tools such as pumps, hose, chainsaws and communication technology such as radios, cameras and drones.
The press conference also detailed federal investments in wildland fires, approximating $169.9 million over 11 years. This will include a wildfire satellite monitoring system, and larger educational initiatives in wildfire mitigation and prevention measures.
“This funding has been and will continue to support and strengthen these provincial and territorial governments’ fire management capabilities, and will allow them to procure the resources they need to fight wildfires on the scale and the severity we have seen this year going forward,” Sajjan said.
He added that recent agreements have been made to provide a $32 million to B.C. and a $28 million to the North west Territories over the next five years as they recover from the devastation of recent fire events.
“Even when the fires stop burning we will be there to support all Canadians.”
As of early September, 4,714 firefighting personnel has been deployed, the Government of Canada reports.
Correction
A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that there were nearly 6,200 wildfires currently burning in Canada. In fact, there are 1,052 wildfires burining, while there have been a total of 6,174 since the start of the year.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
A judge sentenced 'That '70s Show' star Danny Masterson to 30 years to life in prison Thursday for the rapes of two women two decades ago.
Nearly 800 wildfires still out-of-control in Canada, officials say in update on recovery, mitigation
Federal officials say there are still 1,052 wildfires raging across the country -- with 791 designated as out-of-control -- and warned that this year's fire season shows no sign of slowing down in September.
Bank of Canada may need to raise rates again, despite this week's hold: Macklem
The Bank of Canada may have to raise interest rates further, given that inflation may stay high for some time, said governor Tiff Macklem Thursday.
Trapped U.S. explorer thanks authorities for saving his life in emotional video from Turkish cave
Rescuers from across Europe rushed to a cave in Turkiye on Thursday, launching an operation to save an American researcher who became trapped around 1,000 metres (3,000 feet) below the surface after suffering stomach bleeding.
'There's no one to fill his shoes': Journalist and author Peter C. Newman dies at 94
Veteran journalist and author Peter C. Newman, who held a mirror up to Canada, has died at the age of 94.
opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre doesn't feel your pain, but he's sure good at communicating it
Probably no other leader, including Justin Trudeau, has landed in a party leadership with less real-world work experience than Pierre Poilievre, says Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca. But Poilievre's an able communicator, and this weekend's Conservative convention is a golden opportunity for him to sell himself as PM-in-waiting.
Report finds plan to clean up demolition sites in Winnipeg not feasible
A new report says that a plan to bill Winnipeg property owners for cleanup costs following a fire may not be feasible.
Former British police officers admit sending racist messages about Meghan Markle
Five retired British police officers on Thursday admitted sending offensive and racist social media messages about Prince Harry's wife, the Duchess of Sussex, and others.
Canadians share their experiences at the Burning Man festival
After torrential rain in Nevada left thousands stranded at this year’s Burning Man festival, a couple of Canadians who attended the event spoke with CTVNews.ca about what conditions were like on the ground. Although weather conditions may have led to some challenges, some festivalgoers said they also witnessed an unwavering sense of community.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels.
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention.
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared more than 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
Largest art heist in Canadian history still a mystery after 50 years
CTV W5 investigates Canada’s largest art heist, 50 years after thieves snatched masterpieces from the walls of Montreal’s Museum of Fine Arts.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. CTV W5 investigates what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
Toronto
-
Toronto teachers bargaining unit opposes binding arbitration to avoid strike
The bargaining unit representing Toronto high school teachers say they oppose a tentative deal with the province that would see a strike avoided through the use of voluntary binding arbitration.
-
Toronto CEO, 12 companies facing $5M class action lawsuit for alleged door-to-door rental scam
A Toronto CEO and 12 of his companies are facing a potential class action lawsuit alleging they held their HVAC rental customers' homeowner titles "hostage" in exchange for "exorbitant" amounts of money, according to a lawyer representing the consumers.
-
Suspect sought after occupants of Toronto home find intruder who'd been inside for hours
Police are looking for a man who allegedly broke into a midtown Toronto home last week and stayed in the residence for hours before being confronted by its occupants.
Ottawa
-
Tap and ride: OC Transpo customers can now pay fare with credit cards or mobile wallet
OC Transpo is introducing a tap and ride payment system, giving people the option to use their credit card for pay for transit fares on buses and the O-Train.
-
Ottawa driver going 60 km/h over speed limit in dad's car facing stunt driving charge
A driver going 60 km/h over the speed limit on Limebank Road will have to explain to her father why his vehicle was impounded for 14 days.
-
Ontario government oversight of long-term care homes 'largely collapsed' during pandemic, ombudsman finds
Ontario’s ombudsman will release the findings of an investigation on Thursday into the government’s oversight of long-term care homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Barrie
-
Historic apartment collapses on Main Street in Penetanguishene, Ont.
A historic apartment building is in ruins on Main Street in Penetanguishene.
-
'A lot of cleanup,' Residents left with aftermath of storm that downed trees and power lines
Residents across Simcoe County and Muskoka met with a sudden change in weather Wednesday afternoon as a massive storm system swept through the region.
-
'I was going to cry,' Tottenham retiree had to hold back tears after winning lottery
A retiree from Tottenham had to hold back the tears after learning he won big with the lottery.
Kitchener
-
'I apologize for taking her away': Sentencing hearing continues for Ager Hasan
Ager Hasan, the man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend Melinda Vasilije to death in 2017, addressed the court Thursday at his sentencing hearing.
-
Death of teen at a Brantford, Ont. school for the blind prompts calls for provincial change
Jurors at the inquest into the death of Samuel Brown are recommending the province review overnight medical resources provided at schools that cater to disabled children.
-
Piglet found dodging traffic in Norfolk County: OPP
Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say two kids helped an officer rescue a piglet who was seen dodging traffic in Windham Centre Thursday morning.
London
-
Firefighters attend blaze in Old East Village
The London Fire Department is on scene of an active fire at 790 Dundas Street, near the Aeolian Hall.
-
Serious collision sends two to hospital
Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Horton Street and Wharncliffe Road Thursday morning due to a serious collision in the area.
-
What to expect at this year’s Airshow London
The London International Airport is hosting Airshow London on their runways from September 8-10.
Windsor
-
Essex-Windsor EMS to hire part-time staff to help paramedics at hospital ERs
Essex County Council has approved funding to hire several assistants to help paramedics unloading patients at hospitals return to the road faster.
-
Thefts reported from various Windsor retail stores
Windsor Police are seeking the public’s help identifying individuals wanted for theft under $5,000 from various retail stores across Windsor.
-
Volleyball court ‘serves’ opportunities downtown
Downtown Windsor officially has a beach volleyball court, bringing new life to a space that has stood empty since 2016.
Montreal
-
'It's very unusual,' former Montreal resident receives 'invoice' for $0.01
A former Montreal resident was left confused when she received what looked like an invoice from the city for one cent.
-
Man, 79, suffers minor injuries after STM bus crashes into shelter in NDG
An STM bus heading west along Sherbrooke Street crashed into a bus shelter at the corner of Patricia Avenue in NDG this afternoon.
-
Chibougamau man facing arson charges in connection with Quebec wildfires
A 37-year-old man from Chibougamau, Que. is facing arson charges in connection with the numerous forest fires that occurred earlier this summer in that area.
Atlantic
-
N.B. man charged with first-degree murder in 2019 double-homicide
A 27-year-old man has been charged in the double-homicide of Rose-Marie and Bernard Saulnier, who were killed in their Dieppe home in 2019.
-
All aboard: Halifax launches first international fleet week
More than 1,200 sailors from NATO countries are converging on Halifax for the city’s first international fleet week.
-
Nova Scotia intends to increase fine for buying out-of-season lobster to $1 million
Nova Scotia's fisheries minister says he intends to increase the maximum fine for people caught buying out-of-season lobster to $1 million.
Winnipeg
-
'I have been struggling': Victim of Winnipeg Olive Garden stabbing shares horrors of incident, man sentenced
The man accused of stabbing an 18-year-old woman while she worked at a Winnipeg Olive Garden was sentenced last week, as the woman highlighted the emotional and physical scars she still deals with after the attack.
-
Woman dies after hitting boat propeller in Manitoba, Mounties say
Manitoba Mounties say a 65-year-old woman has died after she was thrown from a boat, hitting the propeller in the water.
-
Manitoba Tories make another promise of financial aid without their leader
Manitoba Progressive Conservatives made another campaign promise of financial aid Thursday. And, for the second straight day, leader Heather Stefanson was not part of the event.
Calgary
-
'My heart breaks for his family': Copperfield stabbing victim remembered as kind young man
Family and friends want the victim of a fatal stabbing in Copperfield, Danillo Canales Glenn, to be remembered as being a kind young man and not for the tragic circumstances that took his life.
-
Suspected 'grandparents scammer' wanted on 17 warrants
Calgary police need your help finding a woman wanted in connection with multiple cases of bilking seniors out of cash.
-
Rocky View County resident charged over weekend gunshots being fired
A Rocky View County resident has been charged in relation to a September 2 incident involving a firearms complaint.
Edmonton
-
North Edmonton condo evacuation will last months, residents told in emotional meeting
No one will be living in the Castledowns Pointe condos anytime soon, even though the bills still need to be paid, in what is being described as a "financial tragedy" in north Edmonton.
-
'1 goal' finds Oilers players skating together 2 weeks before NHL training camp
It's been almost four months, but being eliminated in the National Hockey League playoffs still sticks firmly in Leon Draisaitl's craw.
-
Train testing resumes on Valley Line Southeast LRT, TransEd anticipates fall opening
The Valley Line Southeast LRT will open this fall, according to the company building the project, but an opening date has yet to be announced.
Vancouver
-
Man sentenced to 6 months plus time served since 2021 Vancouver homicide, police say
The man responsible for a homicide on Vancouver's Commercial Drive in 2021 has been sentenced to six more months in jail, police said Thursday.
-
Do you recognize this man? Burnaby RCMP searching for suspect in Rolex theft
Mounties in Burnaby are looking for a suspect who they say made off with a Rolex watch after arranging a meeting through Facebook Marketplace.
-
Sunshine Coast water supply 'at risk' due to drought, officials say
The Sunshine Coast Regional District is banning all outdoor use of potable water starting Friday in an effort to conserve supply.
Politics
-
Canada needs our 'common sense' plan, Poilievre says as Conservative convention kicks off
The Conservative party's moment has come to sell Canadians on its 'common sense' plan, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre told his caucus on Thursday as they gathered in Quebec City ahead of the federal party's three-day policy convention where controversial policy pitches risk impacting the party's broadening appeal.
-
Canadian gov't launches public inquiry into foreign election interference, taps judge as commissioner
After months of deliberations, the federal government is launching a public inquiry into foreign election interference, and has found a judge to lead it.
-
'Real concerns' around foreign interference impeding improvement of Canada-China relations: Trudeau
Canada-China relations are improving at a slower rate than expected due to 'real concerns' around foreign interference Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says.
Health
-
Privatized health clinics see increase in patients fed up with wait times in public system
Desperate Canadians waiting for life-changing surgery are opting for private health-care as the crisis in Canada's public health system worsens.
-
96 E. coli cases linked to outbreak at Calgary daycares; 22 children in hospital: AHS
The number of children sickened by a massive E. coli outbreak at 11 Calgary-area daycares has nearly doubled.
-
Ontario government oversight of long-term care homes 'largely collapsed' during pandemic, ombudsman finds
Ontario’s ombudsman will release the findings of an investigation on Thursday into the government’s oversight of long-term care homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sci-Tech
-
The U.K. is rejoining the European Union's science research program as post-Brexit relations thaw
Britain is rejoining the European Union's $100 billion science-sharing program Horizon Europe, the two sides announced Thursday, more than two years after the country's membership became a casualty of Brexit.
-
AI used to alter imagery or sounds in political ads will require prominent disclosure on Google
Google will soon require that political ads using artificial intelligence be accompanied by a prominent disclosure if imagery or sounds have being synthetically altered.
-
Japan launches rocket carrying X-ray telescope to explore origins of universe, lunar lander
Japan launched a rocket Thursday carrying an X-ray telescope that will explore the origins of the universe as well as a small lunar lander.
Entertainment
-
'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
A judge sentenced 'That '70s Show' star Danny Masterson to 30 years to life in prison Thursday for the rapes of two women two decades ago.
-
Canadians share their experiences at the Burning Man festival
After torrential rain in Nevada left thousands stranded at this year’s Burning Man festival, a couple of Canadians who attended the event spoke with CTVNews.ca about what conditions were like on the ground. Although weather conditions may have led to some challenges, some festivalgoers said they also witnessed an unwavering sense of community.
-
'There's no one to fill his shoes': Journalist and author Peter C. Newman dies at 94
Veteran journalist and author Peter C. Newman, who held a mirror up to Canada, has died at the age of 94.
Business
-
Indigo Books & Music CEO Peter Ruis resigns as leadership changes continue
Almost a year since he took on the top job, Indigo Books & Music Inc.'s chief executive is moving on.
-
Bank of Canada may need to raise rates again, despite this week's hold: Macklem
The Bank of Canada may have to raise interest rates further, given that inflation may stay high for some time, said governor Tiff Macklem Thursday.
-
VIA Rail announces ramped up service in Ontario
Via Rail is increasing service in Ontario, returning the passenger railway to levels not seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lifestyle
-
Teacher's service dog joins classroom with students
The start of the new school year is in full swing and students and teachers are getting back into the groove of the new semester. One local teacher has a new sidekick in her classroom. Ms. Jadyn Means is a third-grade teacher in Broken Arrow. And her students this year, have a special classmate, Minnie.
-
New Brunswick farm's corn maze memorializes Canadian music legends
Every year, the Hunter Brothers Farm in Florenceville-Bristol, N.B., finds a way to connect their corn maze to their Canadian roots and this year is no exception.
-
No kidding! OPP seek owner of goats that chased jogger in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the owner of two goats that were on the loose near an eastern Ontario campground this long weekend.
Sports
-
Five things to know ahead of Canada's FIBA World Cup semifinal matchup versus Serbia
Canada has gone head up with some of FIBA's best at the World Cup but faces its biggest test yet in sixth-ranked Serbia on Friday. Here are five things to know ahead of Canada's semifinal game.
-
French President Macron: 'There can't, obviously, be a Russian flag at the Paris Games'
French President Emmanuel Macron said the Russian flag has no place at next year's Paris Olympics because of the war crimes committed by Vladimir Putin's regime in Ukraine.
-
What happened when England's soccer great Gascoigne met Prince William in a shop? A cheeky kiss
For countless fans, giving the heir to the British throne a kiss on the cheek is not usually the done thing. But Paul Gascoigne, one of England's all-time soccer greats, was never one for protocol -- even during the heyday of his playing career three decades ago.
Autos
-
Limited action in Canada as U.S. fights company to recall 52 million airbag inflators
As U.S. officials take further steps to recall at least 25 million vehicles over airbag inflators that can explode and shoot shrapnel into drivers, their Canadian counterparts lack the authority to demand a similarly sweeping recall.
-
Union to strike any Detroit automaker that hasn't reached deal as contracts end next week: UAW chief
The head of the United Auto Workers warned Wednesday that the union plans to go on strike against any Detroit automaker that hasn't reached a new agreement by the time contracts expire next week.
-
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.