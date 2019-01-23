NDP says former B.C. Speaker Linda Reid must answer questions raised in report
Speaker of the House Linda Reid, left, poses with former B.C. Premier Christy Clark in her office following the first session of the 40th Parliament of British Columbia and throne speech in the Legislative Assembly on June 26, 2013 in Victoria. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 23, 2019 4:56PM EST
VICTORIA -- The B.C. New Democrats are demanding a former Liberal Speaker of the legislature address spending abuse allegations that came under her watch.
New Democrat Garry Begg says Linda Reid must account for claims made in the Speaker's report outlining flagrant spending by two top officials in the legislature.
Begg, a member of the all-party committee overseeing financial management at the legislature, says Reid was Speaker from 2013 to 2017 when many of the alleged overspending and expense abuse claims occurred.
Sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz and clerk Craig James were placed on administrative leave last November amid an ongoing RCMP investigation.
Reid says in a statement that she will make herself completely available to auditors and others investigating the allegations in the report by current Speaker Darryl Plecas.
Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver has called for Reid to step down from her post as assistant deputy Speaker following allegations of improper expense claims.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Anti-corruption squad arrests former head of Montreal construction trade school
- Library and Archives spends $6K to acquire Jewish census once owned by Hitler
- NDP says former B.C. Speaker Linda Reid must answer questions raised in report
- 47 arrested in B.C. operation targeting 'men preying on teens'
- Ontario reverses course on bill that could open Greenbelt to development