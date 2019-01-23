

The Canadian Press





VICTORIA -- The B.C. New Democrats are demanding a former Liberal Speaker of the legislature address spending abuse allegations that came under her watch.

New Democrat Garry Begg says Linda Reid must account for claims made in the Speaker's report outlining flagrant spending by two top officials in the legislature.

Begg, a member of the all-party committee overseeing financial management at the legislature, says Reid was Speaker from 2013 to 2017 when many of the alleged overspending and expense abuse claims occurred.

Sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz and clerk Craig James were placed on administrative leave last November amid an ongoing RCMP investigation.

Reid says in a statement that she will make herself completely available to auditors and others investigating the allegations in the report by current Speaker Darryl Plecas.

Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver has called for Reid to step down from her post as assistant deputy Speaker following allegations of improper expense claims.