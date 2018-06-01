NDP's Horwath makes strategic voting pitch to Liberal supporters
TORONTO -- NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is appealing to traditional Liberal voters today, saying they should choose her party if they want to avoid a Doug Ford government.
The strategic voting pitch comes as polls suggest Ontario's next premier will either be Horwath or Ford.
Horwath says she gets a sense that people want change, and after Thursday's election the government will look different than it has in the past two decades.
She says Ford's Progressive Conservatives have an agenda that's completely different from the New Democrats, and if people want a "positive, hopeful future," they should vote for her party.
Horwath is making a strong push for Liberal ridings with less than a week left in the campaign.
Today she is making stops in Liberal Premier Kathleen Wynne's riding and the riding of Jim Bradley, who has held his St. Catharines, Ont., seat since 1977.
