NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says coming federal budget should 'invest in people'
As Canadians brace for the 2023 federal budget to be revealed on March 28, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says the new plan needs to “invest in people,” focusing on financial aid programs that soften the blow of inflation.
“There’s a number of things we want to see in terms of how we can invest in giving people a little bit of support in this difficult time to give them some help in the cost of living crisis that they’re dealing with,” he told CTV Your Morning on Friday.
“We do need to invest in people. What we’re proposing are targeted measures that will not contribute to inflation in any way. Economists have confirmed that.”
Earlier this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hinted that there will be new affordability measures that will “directly help Canadians,” but didn’t offer specifics on what kinds of targeted supports Canadians will see in the budget.
Singh is calling for Trudeau to make good on his commitment to expand the dental care program, which he said could save families at least $1,200 amidst higher costs of living.
After rolling out the first phase—allowing families earning less than $90,000 a year, to receive federal funding to help cover the cost of dental care for children aged 12 and under—Singh said the Liberals have to make good on their pledge to expand the system to those under the age of 18, seniors, and people living with disabilities.
“That’s going to cover millions of people, make a difference in their lives, [and it will] save a lot of money,” he said.
Singh added that he also wants to see other measures that NDP fought for, expanded. This includes extending the one-time six-month doubling of the GST rebate to put “more money in peoples’ pockets.”
He added that other budget priorities include finding affordable housing space and reforming employment insurance.
Suggesting ways the government can find the money for these kinds of measures, Singh suggested the Liberals end fossil fuel subsidies, which he said are costing the federal government billions of dollars.
“These are oil and gas companies that have made record profits – not just any old profits, but the highest profits they’ve ever made, in many of these companies, their entire existence, and they continue to receive billions of dollars from the federal government. That needs to end.”
But aside from pointing to the oil and gas sector, Singh also said his party feels larger measures have to be implemented to combat major corporations’ use of tax havens.
“There’s loopholes that exist right now that allow for many companies to have tax havens where they are stealing, basically, revenue from our federal government, from the government in general, that could go towards these programs,” he said. Singh believes the Canada Revenue Agency should widen its scope to ensure that tax shelters don’t allow big companies to avoid paying their fair share in taxes. https://www.ndp.ca/news/ndp-pushes-government-stop-letting-corporations-hide-money-offshore
“So let’s close these loopholes that allow for billions of dollars to be ending up off shore instead of being invested back in our country,” Singh said.
BREAKING | International court issues arrest warrant for Putin
The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant on Friday against Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of being responsible for war crimes committed in Ukraine.
New COVID origins data point to raccoon dogs in China market
Genetic material collected at a Chinese market near where the first human cases of COVID-19 were identified show raccoon dog DNA comingled with the virus, suggesting the pandemic may have originated from animals, not a lab, international experts say.
RCMP's Michael Duheme named interim commissioner, replacing Lucki
The federal government has named Michael Duheme as the interim commissioner of the RCMP.
RBC expects 'mild' recession in Canada in middle of 2023
Royal Bank of Canada economists are expecting a recession in the Canadian economy during the second and third quarters of the year, according to a report on Canada’s economic outlook that came out this week.
Trudeau defends Johnston, accuses Tories of 'horrific' attacks on special rapporteur
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing the Conservatives of launching "horrific, partisan attacks" on former governor general David Johnston.
2 Edmonton police officers killed; 16-year-old suspect dead and mother hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning.
opinion | Don Martin: Beware the friendly face of Joe Biden. He's just not that into us.
Joe Biden comes for a sleepover next week to make Canada the 18th country he has visited since being sworn in as U.S. president, quite the protocol slippage from that fading, if not forgotten, tradition of Canada being the first foreign presidential pitstop, writes Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca.
W5 | 'So disturbing': Pivot Airlines crew shocked RCMP aware of possible cocaine shipment prior to Dominican bust
The RCMP knew about a potential cocaine shipment from the Dominican Republic to Toronto aboard a Canadian charter flight but inexplicably allowed the crew that discovered and reported the drugs to be detained for months without intervening, a W5 investigation has revealed.
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention.
W5 | Divorcing Canadian couples spending thousands on pet custody court battles
Pet custody cases are on the rise in Canada as judges decide who gets the dog or cat after a divorce.
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam.
Podcaster Ryan McMahon determined to uncover truth behind multiple teen deaths in Thunder Bay
Anishinaabe podcaster Ryan McMahon sought to uncover the truth behind the deaths of several Indigenous people in Thunder Bay, Ont. in a new Crave Original documentary.
W5 Investigates | What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
W5 | 'The Amazing Race Canada' winner on bringing hope to others, 9 years after devastating diagnosis
In 2013, Catherine Wreford Ledlow was told she had two to six years to live. She speaks to CTV W5 about winning 'The Amazing Race Canada,' nine years after her brain cancer diagnosis.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
-
Judge dismisses Dellen Millard's appeal in father's murder
A three-judge panel dismissed triple murderer Dellen Millard's appeal in his father's death within 15 minutes of the conclusion of his arguments Friday morning.
-
Toronto saw more than three homeless deaths per week on average in 2022: city data
Toronto saw an average of more than three deaths per week among people experiencing homelessness last year, totalling 187 deaths in 2022 according to new city data.
-
Ontario declared a state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic 3 years ago today. Here's a look back
It’s now been three years since Ontario declared a state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Internal documents show what RCMP considered 'lessons learned' from 'Freedom Convoy'
After policing the 'Freedom Convoy,' the RCMP came away with lessons learned, newly released documents show -- including the need to better prepare for the potential targeting of emergency phone lines.
-
-
Teen driver clocked at 180 km/h on Hwy. 417
A teenager is facing a stunt driving charge after being clocked going 180 km/h on Highway 417 overnight.
-
Suspended, impaired driver blows over 3x legal limit after wild ride in Barrie's south end
Police arrested a driver accused of blowing over three times the legal alcohol limit following reckless maneuvers, collisions and concerning behaviour in Barrie.
-
Kempenfest announces its biggest lineup yet for its 51st year
Kempenfest announced that Canadian singer-songwriter Tom Cochrane, rock band Finger Eleven and country artist Jade Eagleson will headline the festival from August 4 to 7.
-
More than a dozen nurses to be laid off at Stevenson Memorial Hospital amid funding cuts
As the healthcare system continues to face high wait times and burnt-out staff, a hospital in New Tecumseth is laying off more than a dozen nurses at the end of the month.
-
Rain keeps St. Patrick’s Day partiers mostly inside – for now
Rain appears to have kept partiers inside so far this St. Patrick’s Day in Waterloo, but foot traffic is building along Marshall Street, which was the site of a large street party last year.
-
Bail hearing for woman accused of defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas adjourned to Tuesday
Brantford police say they know of at least 10 doulas from across southern Ontario, including Hamilton, London, Cornwall, Stratford and Sarnia, who have come forward as alleged victims.
-
Justin Trudeau stops in Guelph to launch $4 billion housing fund
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped in Guelph Friday to announce a $4 billion housing accelerator fund.
-
Sarnia police still uncertain what caused a man to fall seven stories
A resident of nine-storey apartment building in Sarnia said he remains “traumatized” three days after a man fell from a seventh floor balcony. On Friday, Sarnia police confirmed the fall. However, they still do not know if the drop caused the man’s death or how he went over a balcony.
-
80K in damages after London attic fire
Damage is estimated at $80,000 after a residential fire on Western Road. Crews were called to the scene around 10 p.m. for an attic fire in a unit at 960 Western Rd.
-
Dramatic temperature shift on the way in London region
A dramatic shift in the weather is on the way to start the weekend. Friday starts off with rain and the temperature nearly reaching double digits before dropping sharply back below the freezing mark on Saturday.
-
Nine replica firearms seized after standoff in Walkerville
Windsor police seized nine replica firearms and arrested a suspect after a lengthy standoff at a home in Walkerville.
-
RIDE programs planned in Windsor this St. Patrick’s Day
Windsor police will be on the lookout for impaired drivers on St. Patricks’ Day Friday.
-
Ontario declared a state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic 3 years ago today. Here's a look back
It’s now been three years since Ontario declared a state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
-
Deaf Montrealer deplores depleted budget for interpreters for medical appointments
Some deaf Montrealers are now having to go to medical appointments without professional sign language interpreters because the budget for English interpreters has ran out.
-
Pornhub owner MindGeek sold to Ottawa private equity firm
MindGeek, the Montreal-based parent company of Pornhub, has been acquired by a private equity firm. Ethical Capital Partners (ECP), an Ottawa-based firm, announced Thursday it is taking over the company, which has faced criticism in recent years for allegedly hosting illegal content, including child sexual abuse material, on the world's largest porn site.
-
Lobster giant partially owned by Indigenous bands delivering higher sales and profits
A seafood giant that is half-owned by a coalition of East Coast First Nations is reporting a leap in annual sales, as 2022 revenues rose by $71.6 million compared to the year before.
-
Woman drives away from phony police stop in Halifax; investigation underway: HRP
Police are investigating after a woman was pulled over on a Halifax highway by what she thought was a fake police car.
-
Sixth person arrested in connection with 2022 murder of Saint John man
The Saint John Police Force says a man wanted on an outstanding warrant in connection with the murder of 39-year-old Justin David Breau, who was stabbed to death in Saint John, N.B., last summer, has been arrested.
-
Report says school resource officer program makes students, parents feel 'unsafe and targeted'
A school division in Winnipeg that ended a program bringing police officers into schools has released a report which says the program makes students and parents feel targeted and unsafe.
-
Manitoba town seeing population boom brought on by the pandemic
A Manitoba town south of Winnipeg is experiencing a boom in its population and is trying to keep up with its recent popularity.
-
'Couldn't be more proud': Manitoba boy drawing Jets pictures to help friend with medical condition
A Manitoba boy is drawing and selling pictures to help a schoolmate in need of medical procedures.
-
Alberta to make curriculum implementation announcement
Adriana LaGrange, Alberta's education minister, is expected to announce details about the implementation of the new curriculum on Friday morning.
-
2 arrested, third sought after nearly $100K swiped in Calgary distraction thefts
The Calgary Police Service confirms two men have been arrested and a warrant has been issued for a third suspect in connection with a recent string of distraction thefts.
-
Snake stick-up: Calgary man arrested after bank robbery involving scaly threat
Calgary police have arrested a man they say was involved in two bank robberies, one of which involved a threat about a venomous snake.
-
2 Edmonton police officers killed; 16-year-old suspect dead and mother hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning.
-
Shelter in place order ends for Smoky Lake after report of male with a weapon
A shelter in place order for Smoky Lake has been lifted.
-
Ongoing cockroach problem prompts calls for an Alberta condo dispute resolution tribunal
An advocate says a dispute between a Glenora condo unit owner and her board over recurring cockroaches illustrates why Alberta needs a dispute resolution tribunal.
-
Fatal shooting in Prince George, B.C., as RCMP respond to distraught man
A distraught man has been shot and killed during a confrontation with police in Prince George, B.C.
-
-
Under-construction luxury homes in B.C. 'strategically targeted' for thefts,' RCMP say
An investigation into break-ins at under-construction luxury homes in B.C. led police to shipping containers "packed floor to ceiling with stolen goods" with an estimated worth of hundreds of thousand of dollars, according to the RCMP.
-
RCMP's Michael Duheme named interim commissioner, replacing Lucki
The federal government has named Michael Duheme as the interim commissioner of the RCMP.
-
Trudeau defends Johnston, accuses Tories of 'horrific' attacks on special rapporteur
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing the Conservatives of launching "horrific, partisan attacks" on former governor general David Johnston.
-
Trudeau's pick of former GG Johnston as interference rapporteur under fire from opposition
The two largest opposition parties have been quick to question Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's pick of former governor general David Johnston as the new special rapporteur tasked with making an all-encompassing assessment of foreign interference and the integrity of Canada's democracy.
-
Patients who rely on virtual care now facing fees in Ontario: health-care platform founder
According to the founder of one virtual care platform, Ontario funding changes have had a dramatic impact on its ability to provide services to patients who are now being asked to pay out of pocket for care that used to be free during the pandemic.
-
Kentucky lawmakers struggle to finish transgender bill
Republican lawmakers in Kentucky struggled to wrap up a bill restricting gender-affirming care for minors, as internal differences complicated their push to beat a Thursday deadline to complete the sweeping proposal denounced by some outside voices within their party.
-
N. Dakota high court upholds injunction against abortion ban
The North Dakota Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a state abortion ban will remain blocked while a lawsuit over its constitutionality proceeds.
-
Video game loot boxes the subject of proposed B.C. class action
A B.C. man's effort to bring a class action lawsuit against a major video game developer over its use of "loot boxes" moved slightly closer to reality this week.
-
A new discovery could impact the future of human exploration of Mars
Scientists have found evidence of a glacier near Mars' equator, possibly indicating 'surface water ice' may exist on the planet today and could impact future exploration of the red planet.
-
Where did Earth's water come from? Scientists say it wasn't melted meteorites
A new study has ruled out the leading possibility for how water ended up on Earth, a question that still has scientists stumped.
-
Posthumous album set from 'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio
The estate of rapper Coolio plans to release a studio album later this year that the Grammy-winning hitmaker had been working on in the days before he died.
-
Ben Affleck addresses his 'mischaracterized' remarks about Jennifer Garner and that Grammys moment
Ben Affleck addressed controversy that followed comments he made in 2021 while speaking to Howard Stern about his past marriage to actress Jennifer Garner.
-
Inspired by a trip to Indonesia, Snoop Dogg launches new coffee line
Rapper and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg is expanding his business empire yet again, this time branching out into a line of premium coffee products with beans sourced locally from Indonesia.
-
China appeals for fair treatment after latest TikTok bans
China appealed Friday to other governments to treat its companies fairly after Britain and New Zealand joined the United States in restricting use of TikTok due to fears the Chinese-owned short video service might be a security risk.
-
Danish prince moves to U.S. for defence industry attache post
Prince Joachim of Denmark is moving to the United States to take up the post of defense industry attache at the Danish embassy in Washington starting in September, the Danish defence ministry said on Friday.
-
Stocks fall as worries about banks, possible recession flare
Wall Street's week of turmoil is closing with sharp drops for stocks on Friday as worries worsen about the banking industry and fears rise that it could drag the economy into a recession.
-
Which Canadian cities are most likely to survive a zombie apocalypse?
Think you’re ready to take on a zombie horde? The city you live in might have an effect on your survivability.
-
'Immediately stop using' these heated blankets due to fire hazard, Health Canada warns
Health Canada is warning anyone in possession of a specific Sunbeam brand heated blanket to 'Immediately stop using and unplug' it, according to a new recall notice.
-
Beloved and debated, French bulldog becomes top U.S. dog breed
For the first time in three decades, the U.S. has a new favorite dog breed, according to the American Kennel Club. The French bulldog became the nation’s most prevalent purebred dog last year, the club announced Wednesday.
-
Drivers given assurances about safety at Saudi Arabian GP
Formula One is back in Saudi Arabia this weekend, one year after a missile strike hit an oil depot near the track during race week.
-
Australian breaks world record for longest surf session, raising funds for mental health
In a dedication to his late father, an Australian man surfed for more than 40 hours, breaking a new world record and raising AU$300,000 in support of mental-health initiatives.
-
MIC'D UP | 'It'll be fun, no?': Wild's Fleury challenges Blues' Binnington to a fight
The Minnesota Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury challenged the St. Louis Blues' Jordan Binnington to a fight during Wednesday night's regular season game.
-
Volkswagen to invest in mines in bid to become global battery supplier
Volkswagen plans to invest in mines to bring down the cost of battery cells, meet half of its own demand and sell to third-party customers, the carmaker's board member in charge of technology said.
-
Ontario man told he owes $82,000 after his rental vehicle is stolen
A man from Brampton, Ont. was told he had to pay $82,000 after his rental truck was stolen from his home in November.
-
Honda recalling 50,000 vehicles in Canada to fix seat belt problem
Honda is recalling a half-million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front seat belts may not latch properly.