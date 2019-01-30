

The Canadian Press





NANAIMO, B.C. -- The New Democrats held the lead in a provincial byelection Wednesday that could determine the lifespan of Premier John Horgan's minority government in British Columbia.

A Liberal win would give the party 43 seats, tying it with the 43 seats held by the NDP and Green party, which signed an agreement after the 2017 provincial election allowing the New Democrats to form a minority government.

With more than half the ballot boxes counted, New Democrat Sheila Malcolmson was building on a lead she took early in the evening, holding a more than 900 vote lead over B.C. Liberal Tony Harris.

Malcolmson had just under 50 per cent of the votes cast in the six-candidate field, while Harris had just over 40 per cent.

Nanaimo traditionally votes NDP, but Harris has deep family roots in the Vancouver Island city and has been campaigning to bring economic development and infrastructure to the often neglected community.

Malcolmson resigned her seat in the House of Commons to run in the byelection, saying she wants to ensure the policies of the former B.C. Liberal government do not return because they increased homelessness and the cost of housing in the city.

Green candidate Michele Ney, the daughter of longtime Nanaimo mayor Frank Ney, campaigned on making the city a clean economy powerhouse.

Ney was drawing just over seven per cent of the vote in the early going, below the almost 20 per cent the party received in the last provincial election.

The byelection was called when New Democrat Leonard Krog resigned last year after he was elected the city's mayor.

There are 45,359 voters in the Nanaimo riding and Elections BC says 9,322 voters turned out at the advanced polls.