Family and friends greet HMCS Windsor, one of Canada's Victoria-class long range patrol submarines, as it returns to port in Halifax on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 after completing a 5-month deployment in the Euro-Atlantic region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
HALIFAX -- Dozens of people crowded a jetty today at Halifax's naval base as the navy submarine HMCS Windsor returned home from a nearly five-month deployment in the Mediterranean.
The Victoria-class submarine glided through sparkling blue water under sunny skies as loved ones waved excitedly and held 'Welcome Home' signs.
Leading seaman Ian Jacobson was first off the Windsor and was met by his emotional fiancee Jessica Chapman and their two five-year-old daughters, Abbie and Brailynn.
Jacobson says it was surreal stepping onto the jetty and seeing his family after months on the Windsor, sometimes 57 metres below sea level.
The submarine was on patrol as part of Operation Projection, conducting training exercises with navies and other international security partners.
In March, HMCS Windsor participated in a NATO anti-submarine warfare exercise with submarines from Greece, Italy, Spain, Turkey and the United States.
It also supported Operation Sea Guardian between late February and early June, helping to build a picture of daily activities along shipping routes in the international waters.
