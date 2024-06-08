Canada

    • Navy ship pays tribute to Cape Breton soldier who died in Afghanistan

    The crew of a Royal Canadian Navy ship are honouring the memory of a soldier from Cape Breton who died in Afghanistan nearly fourteen years ago. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press) The crew of a Royal Canadian Navy ship are honouring the memory of a soldier from Cape Breton who died in Afghanistan nearly fourteen years ago. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    The crew of a Halifax-based Royal Canadian Navy ship is formally honouring the memory of a soldier from Cape Breton who died in Afghanistan nearly 14 years ago.

    Sgt. Jimmy MacNeil of Glace Bay, N.S., was killed by a roadside bomb on June 21, 2010 about 20 kilometres southwest of Kandahar City.

    In a lasting tribute, the chief and petty officer’s mess aboard H.M.C.S. Glace Bay is being renamed in memory of MacNeil.

    The coastal defence vessel’s commanding officer, Lt.-Cmdr. Paul Morrison, said the tribute’s origins date back to Remembrance Day ceremonies held last fall in Glace Bay that were attended by the ship’s company.

    Morrison said the crew noticed a car nearby that was vinyl wrapped with an image of MacNeil and after a few inquiries, they found out it belonged to the late soldier’s father, Jimmy MacNeil Sr.

    “We are trying to find ways to build linkages with our namesake city of Glace Bay,” said Morrison. ““For us it was a logical extension to try to find a way to incorporate Sgt. MacNeil’s memory … as we attempt to honour all of the service that’s happened through Glace Bay residents.”

    The ship’s coxswain, Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Sinclair, was among several crewmembers who travelled to the Glace Bay Legion Saturday, where they marked the occasion with MacNeil’s father.

    Sinclair said once the ship returns to Halifax, a commemorative plaque will be designed for the door of the mess.

    “It will include a photo of Sgt. McNeil and a small write-up on his time in Afghanistan and service career,” he said.

    The 45-member crew of Glace Bay has spent the last two weeks training on Cape Breton’s Bras d’Or Lake in preparation for a mid-July deployment to the Baltic Sea as part of a NATO mine countermeasures mission.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2024

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Local Spotlight

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News