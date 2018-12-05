

The Canadian Press





FREDERICTON -- Government offices and some downtown Fredericton businesses have been evacuated as the result of a natural gas leak.

Construction crews working on the Centennial Building on King Street hit a natural gas line shortly before 9 a.m. local time Wednesday.

A strong smell of gas could be detected throughout the downtown and city police asked people to avoid the area.

Gilles Cote, the sergeant-at-arms at the provincial legislature, said all offices within the legislative precinct were being evacuated until further notice.

A legislature committee meeting and a scheduled second quarter fiscal update were both cancelled because of the leak.

Fire trucks and police cars were being used to block traffic on streets around the area.

Enbridge Gas said its crews are on the scene and investigating.

"Their first priority is to make the situation safe. That means squeezing off the flow of gas to allow the crews to perform the necessary repairs on the line," said Enbridge spokesperson Sara Gourley.