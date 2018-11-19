NATO Parliamentary Assembly to wrap Halifax meeting with plenary sitting
Published Monday, November 19, 2018
HALIFAX -- The NATO Parliamentary Assembly will wrap up four days of meetings today with its plenary sitting in Halifax.
The event brings together about 600 politicians from the 29 NATO member countries, as well as delegates from partner countries to discuss international security issues.
A wide range of hot-button topics were discussed during the weekend sessions, including Russian interference with democratic elections, NATO funding, and how terrorists use encrypted messages on the dark web.
The plenary will open with an address by the assembly's president Rasa Jukneviciene.
NATO deputy secretary general Rose Gottemoeller will also address the delegates and will hold a question and answer session.
A number of resolutions from several committees will be debated and voted on by the assembly before the meeting concludes.
