NATO chief's first visit to Canadian Arctic to focus on Russia, climate change

Vanessa Bryant awarded US$16M in trial over Kobe crash photos

A federal jury found Wednesday that Los Angeles County must pay Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, US$16 million for emotional distress caused by deputies and firefighters sharing photos of the bodies of the NBA star and his daughter taken at the site of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed them.

What is a Russian oligarch?

In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.

