    • National ceremony in Ottawa will mark Truth and Reconciliation Day

    A National Day for Truth and Reconciliation ceremony is planned in Ottawa this afternoon to honour the survivors of Canada's residential school system and the children who never returned home.

    The event on Parliament Hill is set to begin at 3 p.m. ET and includes survivors and Indigenous leaders, while other events are planned in locations across Canada throughout the day.

    Gov. Gen. Mary Simon will host a sacred fire ceremony in the morning at Rideau Hall before joining the event on Parliament Hill alongside survivors and Indigenous leaders in the afternoon.

    More than 150,000 children were forced to attend residential schools, and many survivors detailed the horrific abuse they suffered to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

    An estimated 6,000 children died while attending the schools, although experts say the actual number could be much higher.

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Inuvik, N.W.T., to take part in events there.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2024.

    Follow CTV News