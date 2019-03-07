National Capital Commission trying again on major Ottawa land development
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 7, 2019 2:39PM EST
OTTAWA -- The government of Canada is once again trying to offload billions of dollars worth of Crown land next to Parliament Hill that has remained virtually empty since the 1960s.
- For more on this story, visit CTV Ottawa
The National Capital Commission will issue a new call for proposals to develop the LeBreton Flats area of Ottawa after a former redevelopment plan, which featured a new arena for the Ottawa Senators, ended in failed mediation and lawsuits.
The federal agency says a new vision for the 22-hectare site will be created that will include the potential for a new "major events centre" -- but this centre might not include the Ottawa Senators.
The NHL team's owner, Eugene Melnyk, had joined with Trinity Group founder John Ruddy to come up with a $4.1-billion plan for the land that included a new hockey arena, but the partnership soured and finally ended last week without a settlement after weeks of mediation talks led by a retired judge.
Both partners have since launched legal actions against one another, claiming over $1.7 billion in damages between them.
National Capital Commission CEO Tobi Nussbaum said today the agency remains committed to developing LeBreton Flats, but this time the process will include a phased approach -- beginning with certain parcels of land -- and tighter timelines for negotiations.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Builder retrofits home free of charge for 12-year-old paralyzed girl
- Quebec City police hit with ethics complaint for using Chuck Norris photo
- Sherman family wants to demolish mansion where Toronto billionaires murdered
- National Capital Commission trying again on major Ottawa land development
- LIVE UPDATES: Dennis Oland testifies about his money problems