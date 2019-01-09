Nanaimo, B.C. police charge second man after Christmas morning gift theft
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 9, 2019 5:30PM EST
NANAIMO, B.C. -- Police have arrested and charged a second man after wrapped gifts were taken from under a tree on Christmas morning at a home in Nanaimo, B.C.
The RCMP say a father, his wife and their two boys, aged 10 and 14, were sleeping when the man heard a noise downstairs, then discovered the refrigerator door open, cupboards ransacked and gifts and stockings gone.
Police say officers found some open gifts strewn down the street from the family's home, but other items, such as two new iPhones, Xbox games and gift cards, haven't been found.
A witness told police that he saw two males running through the area.
Police say 21-year-old Axel Lambert of Nanaimo has been charged with break and enter.
Twenty-year-old Justin Feusse of no fixed address was charged with the same allegations last week.
