Naked truth: Calgary naturist group blasted for public pool tradition
A swimming pool is shown in this stock image. (AndjeiV/Shutterstock.com)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 8, 2018 2:53PM EST
Naturist groups across Canada have been renting public pools for private swimming events for years, despite a recent controversy in Calgary.
The Federation of Canadian Naturists says family-friendly nude swims regularly take place in Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Vancouver.
The Sunny Chinooks group out of Sundre, Alta., has also organized swims in Calgary for at least 10 years.
Former Chinooks president Ward King says its swims aren't publicly advertised but members can invite others, who are screened and must show photo identification.
Another group called Calgary Nude Recreation is under public fire for a planned swim night later this month.
An online petition is calling for the group to cancel the swim or ban children from attending because of sexual predators.
