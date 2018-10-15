

CTVNews.ca Staff





WARNING: This story contains video that some readers may find offensive

A naked man in Toronto was caught on camera jumping into the shark tank at the Ripley’s Aquarium in Toronto before being escorted out by security late Friday night.

In one video, the man is seen from one of the facility’s underwater tunnels, where several sharks are swimming just below his feet.

In a separate video, the man is seen swimming around the tank in front of a laughing crowd. At one point the man climbs onto a ledge before flopping backwards back into the water. Security eventually escorts the man away from the spectators.

Toronto police say they received a call at 10:31 p.m. on Friday night about an incident of indecent exposure at the aquarium. Officers say the man stripped off his clothes and jumped in the tank. He then exited the tank before jumping back in.

Once the man got out of the tank, police say he put on his clothes and left the aquarium. Officers have not been able to locate him.

Police say neither the man nor the fish were injured in the incident.

The aquarium stays open late on the second Friday of every month for a “Jazz Night” with a cash bar.

Ripley’s Aquarium did not immediately respond to a request for comment.