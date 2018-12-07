Naked man immediately gets in cruiser after he was stopped by police
A Kingston police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, December 7, 2018 2:16PM EST
Police in Kingston, Ont. have arrested a man who was found completely naked on a street in the downtown area of the city on Thursday evening.
Police say a patrol officer stopped to speak with the man and he immediately opened the passenger door and sat in the police cruiser without saying a word. He would not speak with officers when questioned further.
Police say the 46-year-old man has been charged with indecent exhibition in a public place.
The man was held in police custody overnight to attend a bail hearing the next day.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Truck rollover, fire causes major delays on Ontario highway
- B.C. auto insurer insisted widow take back truck husband was shot in
- Ont. elementary school students sent to hospital after eating cannabis cookies
- Naked man immediately gets in cruiser after he was stopped by police
- Man charged with murder after two young children found dead in Alta. apartment