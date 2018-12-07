

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police in Kingston, Ont. have arrested a man who was found completely naked on a street in the downtown area of the city on Thursday evening.

Police say a patrol officer stopped to speak with the man and he immediately opened the passenger door and sat in the police cruiser without saying a word. He would not speak with officers when questioned further.

Police say the 46-year-old man has been charged with indecent exhibition in a public place.

The man was held in police custody overnight to attend a bail hearing the next day.