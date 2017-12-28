

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Are you unhappy with that shade of nail polish but the salon refuses to change it? Don’t call 911.

Is a vehicle blocking your parking space? Don’t call 911.

Are you upset that a gas station refuses to accept coins for payment? Don’t call 911.

Believe it or not, these are just some of the incredible calls B.C.’s largest 911 call centre received in 2017. In an effort to prevent future nuisance calls, E-Comm has released its list of the “top 10 reasons to not call 911” based on actual calls they received in the past year.

The company’s top reason not to call 911 came from a caller unhappy with their nail polish shade who complained to an E-Comm employee about the salon that refused to change it.

“Spending time on calls like these takes me away from being available to help someone who is in a serious emergency situation,” call-taker Christie Duncan said in a press release on Thursday. “This isn’t the first time I’ve received a call about the colour of nail polish.”

Here are the 911 call centre’s other top nuisance calls in 2017:

2. Car refusing to move forward at a gas station pump

3. To report that food was inedible and restaurant was refusing to provide a refund

4. Complaining that a tenant moved without returning keys

5. Calling because someone parked in their parking spot

6. Wondering if a washroom closed sign at a popular beach was legitimate

7. Complaining that a gas station wouldn’t accept coins for payment

8. Calling to ask if raccoons are dangerous animals

9. Asking if there’s a law preventing washing clothes at 6 a.m.

10. Calling to check the time following the fall time change

E-Comm said they receive approximately 1.36 million calls every year and nuisance calls can tie up phone lines and operators during real emergencies.

“Some people believe 911 can be used as a customer complaint or general information service,” Jody Robertson, executive director of corporate communications, said in the release. “While these calls are absurd, they're more common than you might think.”

The call centre reminded the public that 911 should only be used for police, fire or medical emergencies when immediate help is needed. E-Comm also noted that non-emergency lines are for police matters and that none of the reasons listed above qualify for those lines either.