Canada

    • N.W.T. Premier Caroline Cochrane says she won't run for re-election in upcoming vote

    Premier Caroline Cochrane of the Northwest Territories has announced she won't be running for re-election in November. Cochrane speaks about the wildfire situation after visiting evacuees in Edmonton, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. Premier Caroline Cochrane of the Northwest Territories has announced she won't be running for re-election in November. Cochrane speaks about the wildfire situation after visiting evacuees in Edmonton, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

    The premier of the Northwest Territories has announced she won't be running for re-election in November.

    Caroline Cochrane says representing the N.W.T. has been among the highest honours of her life.

    The former social worker was first elected as a member of the territory's legislature in 2015 and was voted in as premier in 2019.

    She became a face of the fight against unprecedented wildfires in the territory in August when Yellowknife's 20,000 residents were ordered out of the capital for three weeks due to an encroaching fire.

    Cochrane told a news conference at the time that she drove around the city, looking behind buildings and in bushes, to make sure homeless people weren't left behind.

    The election, initially scheduled for Tuesday, was moved to Nov. 14 because of the fires.

    MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    W5 HIGHLIGHTS

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News