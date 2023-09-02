N.W.T. officials to share details about lifting of Yellowknife evacuation order
Two wildfires in the vicinity of Yellowknife have been downgraded from “out of control” to “being held” as the territory looks to welcome back residents to the capital city and Dene First Nation as early as Sept. 6.
Officials are scheduled to provide an update about the wildfire situation in the territory at a press conference today at 4 p.m. MDT.
It is expected to cover details about the return plan for residents of Yellowknife and Dene First Nation, who may be able to return to their homes as early as next week., as the threat of wildfires subsides in the region.
As of Saturday afternoon, officials classified the Behchoko/Yellowknife fire, also called ZF015, and the Ingraham Trail Fire, also known as ZF011, as being held. The fires are 1,670 and 501 square kilometres in size respectively.
A fire is classified as being held when resources and sufficient suppression action have been taken that make a wildfire unlikely to spread beyond existent or pre-determined boundaries under prevailing and forecasting conditions, officials said in an online update.
The change of status of these fires does not mean it is safe to return yet, the update warns.
Meanwhile, two other fires in the North Slave region remain “out of control.” These are referred to as the ZF012 and ZF085 fires.
A wildfire is classified as out of control when its perimeter has not yet been established and perimeter spread is not being contained.
The ZF012 fire is approximately 17,316 hectares in size and roughly 43 kilometres away from Yellowknife, and 13 kilometres from Fishback Lake.
The ZF085 fire is 49,460 hectares in size and roughly seven kilometres away from Jennejohn Lake.
For these fires, there are 325 personnel, including from the Canadian Armed Forces, 14 helicopters, four air tanker groups and four pieces of heavy equipment.
SOUTH SLAVE REGION
On Saturday afternoon, N.W.T. fire posted on Facebook there were 416 personnel, including 71 pieces of heavy equipment, 21 helicopters and 205 firefighters and structure protection personnel responding to the Wood Buffalo Complex.
The fire, which is 3.4 kilometres away from the community of Fort Smith, is expanding across 4,722 square kilometres.
A second big fire is approximately one kilometre west from the Hay River’s airport, and seven kilometres south of K’átł’odeeche First Nation Reserve’s residences.
There are currently more than 220 personnel, 12 helicopters and 23 pieces of heavy equipment and air tankers tackling the fire, which expands 4,173 square kilometres.
Residents who have been displaced from these communities, including Kakisa and Enterprise, are discouraged from travelling to Yellowknife as services will be limited.
With files from The Canadian Press.
