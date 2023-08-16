N.W.T. officials order phased evacuation of Yellowknife as wildfire nears city

Officials in the Northwest Territories have ordered residents of Yellowknife to evacuate as wildfires burn just outside the city's borders.

The order comes a day after a state of emergency was declared in the city, home to around 20,000 residents.

"The fire continues to advance and now burns approximately 17 kilometres outside the city," N.W.T. Environment and Climate Change Minister Shane Thompson told reporters at a news conference Wednesday night. "Without rain, it is possible it will reach the city outskirts by the weekend."

Thompson said residents in Dettah, Ndilǫ and the Ingraham Trail should "begin evacuating in a phased approach determined by level of risk" and be out of the city by noon Friday. Residents of the city's west end, including Grace Lake, the Kam Lake industrial area and Engle business district should leave first as well, he said.

"I want to be clear that the city is not in immediate danger and there's a safe window for residents leave the city by road and by air," Thompson said.

The evacuation comes during the worst wildfire season in Canadian history, with more than 1,000 active fires burning across the country.

More to come…