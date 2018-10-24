

The Canadian Press





YELLOWKNIFE -- Canada's auditor general is finding serious problems with child services in the Northwest Territories.

A report delivered late Tuesday to the territorial legislature says the N.W.T. isn't meeting key responsibilities to protect children, youth and their families.

The audit covering April 2014 to September 2018 lists a series of failures such as simply not responding to nearly one-fifth of all reports of unsafe children.

When investigations are done, they are often too late and poorly conducted.

The audit says care plans for children at risk are rarely monitored to check if they are being followed, and two-thirds of foster care homes are not screened.

The auditor reports the government hasn't assessed what the territory's health needs are and what it would take to meet them.

A previous report in 2014 made similar criticisms.

The auditor says child services have not improved in the last four years.