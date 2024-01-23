N.W.T. hospital readies mass casualty protocol after plane crash

The Fort Smith Health Centre in the Northwest Territories has activated its mass casualty protocol.

The Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority says it made the move after a passenger plane crashed near the community this morning.

There is no word yet on injuries or fatalities.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says the plane that crashed was a British Aerospace Jetstream registered to Northwestern Air Lease.

The airline's website says it has two of the planes in its fleet that can carry 19 passengers.

The town of Fort Smith is about 740 kilometres south of Yellowknife near the Alberta boundary.

