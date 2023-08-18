N.W.T. fires reach critical point as winds expected to shift, more evacuees flown out

The Canadian military says it's working to get the remaining residents out of Yellowknife as a result of the ongoing wildfires in the Northwest Territories.

Federal ministers say 79 long-term care residents were airlifted out of the territorial capital with a Hercules aircraft Thursday night and more flights are expected as evacuations continue throughout the day Friday.

Federal ministers plan to provide an update on the fires in the Northwest Territories Friday as officials look to get the last remaining residents out of the capital Yellowknife by noon local time.

The update, set to take place at noon EDT, will include Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan, Defence Minister Bill Blair, Citizens' Services Minister Terry Beech, Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez and Julie Dabrusin, parliamentary secretary to the minister of natural resources and the minister of environment and climate change.

It comes as Yellowknife, which has a population of about 20,000 people, evacuates before winds are expected to shift eastward and direct fires west of the city toward the capital. Other communities in the Northwest Territories have also ordered residents to leave.

The territorial government declared a state of emergency on Tuesday and Canadian Armed Forces members are in the Northwest Territories helping with firefighting and evacuation efforts.

About 1,500 people left on chartered flights Thursday, in addition to commercial flights, The Canadian Press reported, and as many as 1,800 more could fly out Friday.

The government of the Northwest Territories has called the evacuation flights a "last resort" for anyone who is unable to leave by road. The government has prioritized flights for those with mobility issues or health conditions that put them at greater risk of developing complications from the smoke.

"It is safe for residents who have a vehicle and are able to drive to evacuate by road," the territorial government said in an update Thursday.

"Carpooling is encouraged to reduce traffic and assist those who do not have access to a vehicle."

Crews are creating firebreaks, essentially clearing strips of land of trees and anything else that could fuel the fires.

Vehicles line up for fuel at Fort Providence, N.W.T., on the only road south from Yellowknife, Aug. 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Speaking to CTV's Your Morning on Friday, Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty said crews have cleared 150 hectares or 1.5 square kilometres so far.

"That's 150 hectares less of fuel and a really important fire break," she said.

Sprinklers, used to help wet the ground and slow the potential spread of the fires, are also shooting 1,000 gallons a minute and will run 24 hours a day, Alty added.

"Although we didn't get the rain that we wanted yesterday, those sprinklers are soaking the west side of our community, and then the territorial government, of course, is working in the air," she said.

"Hopefully, they'll be able to get as many air tankers as possible up today and to get that fire retardant line. So, much work here. Just huge thanks to all the crews who are working hard to keep our community safe."

There were 237 active fires in the territory as of 8:45 MDT Friday, with flames about 16 kilometres away from Yellowknife.

"I urge all residents under evacuation orders to please adhere to them as they are issued," Shane Thompson, N.W.T. environment and communities minister, told a news conference late Thursday.

"These orders are never issued lightly and always consider our collective health and safety. You could be jeopardizing your safety and that of others."

On Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a meeting of the Incident Response Group, a high-level panel of cabinet ministers and senior officials, to discuss the wildfires.

Ministers were briefed on the latest developments, discussed ongoing safety issues and the actions needed to mitigate the impacts of the wildfires.

In a readout following the meeting, Trudeau and ministers stressed the importance of residents following evacuation orders and the advice of first responders on the ground. The prime minister also continued his outreach to local and territorial political leaders.

Following the meeting, Sajjan issued a statement seeking to reassure Canadians that "all orders of government are working together to deliver the required help."

More than 100 members of the Canadian Armed Forces have already deployed to the Northwest Territories, providing personnel and resources to assist and enable firefighting efforts, airlifting evacuees and essential equipment, and helping with evacuation and logistics across the West Coast.

So far, that has included reconnaissance near Fort Smith and Hay River, building firebreaks in and around Yellowknife and Dettah, and Canadian Rangers processing evacuees at the Yellowknife airport.

The Government Operations Centre is leading national efforts to co-ordinate federal resources from across departments, including Public Services and Procurement Canada, Indigenous Services Canada and the Canadian Coast Guard.

Trudeau's itinerary for Friday does not indicate any further meetings, though Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will visit an emergency response centre in Peace Country, Alta., to meet with volunteers and Northwest Territories wildfire evacuees.

Residents, meanwhile, have left for hotels and evacuation centres in Alberta, including Calgary and elsewhere in the province.

For more information about evacuation orders, visit the territory's website.