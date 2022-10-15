N.W.T. aurora begins attracting visitors in slow recovery of tourism industry

The aurora borealis shines over evergreen trees at Prelude Territorial Park, N.W.T., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. As aurora season kicks into gear in the Northwest Territories, some tourists have been heading north to view the dazzling displays of lights as the tourism industry slowly begins to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emily Blake The aurora borealis shines over evergreen trees at Prelude Territorial Park, N.W.T., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. As aurora season kicks into gear in the Northwest Territories, some tourists have been heading north to view the dazzling displays of lights as the tourism industry slowly begins to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emily Blake

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social