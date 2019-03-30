

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore





A Nova Scotia woman, who collected dozens of winning Roll Up The Rim prizes, is now donating them to strangers.

“I work with people that need kindness every day,” Christina Joe told CTV Atlantic. “So why not extend it to the community?”

For the past four years, Joe has been collecting winning Tim Hortons cups. She shares the winning prizes, often hot beverages and donuts, with first responders and people in need in an effort to “pay it forward.”

“It's a free coffee,” Joe said. “I know a free coffee can change someone’s perspective of the day. I'll change the perspective of a lot of people this year.”

This year she’s already broken her past records, collecting about 100 winning rims – thanks in large part to the help of others.

“It’s already inspired people to be helpful,” Joe said. “One woman dropped off seven donuts because she doesn’t eat them, so instead of going in the garbage she gave them to me.”

She plans to continue dropping off goodies to local homeless shelters, as well as to health care workers.