

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Nova Scotia woman is hoping for a Christmas miracle after she lost her diamond wedding ring, and she thinks it may have fallen off during a shopping trip at a Cape Breton mall.

Paulette Corbett and her husband didn’t have enough money to afford a ring when they were married. So, on their 27th wedding anniversary, he surprised her with a gold band studded with five small diamonds. He gave her the ring on Christmas.

Corbett’s husband died nine months ago, and this will be her first Christmas without him. Friday would have marked their 38th wedding anniversary.

To make matters tougher, she lost the ring on Sunday. She spent some time that day shopping at the Mayflower Mall in Sydney, N.S., and thinks it may have fallen off during the visit.

“I shook my gloves, checked my pockets, I’ve gone through the compost, garbage. I’ve gone through everything. And I just can’t find it,” Corbett told CTV Atlantic.

The mall’s general manager, Greg Morrison, said he’s optimistic that an eagle-eyed shopper will turn up with the ring.

“This is one of our biggest shopping days of the season, and there’s many Good Samaritans out there who would be more than willing to help out,” he said.

Corbett said it would make her holidays if the ring was found.

“It would mean everything,” she said.

With files from CTV Atlantic